Shen Yun Dancer Angelia Wang: The History Buff

As if carved of marble in perfect proportions, the angelic face found on Shen Yun billboards and ads is probably familiar to you by now. But who is the woman behind the beaming smile and majestic dance pose?
Her name is Angelia Wang. And fittingly perhaps her last name translates to “monarch” — think Princess Angelia. Indeed, there is something inherently noble in her demeanor, something both calm and commanding, as in the good kings and queens of old.
Along with her natural beauty, Angelia is highly skilled and personable: she is an award-winning dancer and host of the online series, “Angelia On Dance.” Regardless of your taste for dance, her show also talks about bringing that noble demeanor to your own everyday life, including an episode on precisely how to have good posture — that is, by the way, a royal jewel in an age of outstretched computer necks!
A History Buff
Though she currently lives near Shen Yun’s world headquarters in upstate New York, Angelia was born in China and grew up — like many little girls — with a passion for dance but not much passion for academic learning, including history.
“I lived in the ancient city of Xi’an when I was young,” she said. “Because historic monuments were all over the city, I didn’t feel they were rare.” Angelia never visited the world famous Terracotta Army in her own home city. This UNESCO World Heritage Site includes thousands of exquisitely carved statues of warriors from over 2,000 years ago.
Angelia’s time performing with Shen Yun changed her attitude toward history in a big way. Shen Yun features classical Chinese dance, an art form that has developed over thousands of years. Additionally, the performance often includes pieces from classic history, legends and literature, including a recent piece in which the Terracotta Army comes to life and dances. This exposure has been eye-opening for Angelia.
“When I visited historical sites around the world in the past, I just browsed them,” she said. “Now I learn the historical background in advance and carefully watch everything, such as the bricks and tiles and the construction of the architecture. I might eat at specialty shops to taste the real local flavor.”
Angelia, like many other Chinese in America, cannot go back to China because they are persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party for their faith. The CCP is also known for rewriting history and destroying cultural treasures that it sees as a threat to its atheistic ideology.
Finding Traditional Beauty
One historical figure Angelia played in recent years was Wang Baochuan from the Golden Age of Chinese culture, the Tang Dynasty (A.D. 618-907). A “Wang” like Angelia, this real life figure in history also lived in the dancer’s hometown of Xi’an — as if Angelia were fated to play the role.
The dance piece was essentially a love story. “It’s about a lady who stood by her promise for 18 years, while she waited for her husband to come home from war,” Angelia said.
In the dance, Angelia’s character meets her betrothed for the first time and experiences wedded bliss before the heart-wrenching moment of separation. Angelia had to depict the ensuing 18 years of heartache.
“When her husband decides to fight in the war, she is really reluctant to let him go,” Angelia said. But, despite her emotions, her character packs her husband’s things and sees him off.
“She wants to look back, to reach out, to call out his name, but she tells herself ‘I can’t,’ because she knows that her husband too is reluctant to leave,” she continued. “Only when he is a good distance away does she turn to look at him.”
This is a traditional virtue Angelia called “enduring without complaint.” She said that she would not have been able to portray this nuance earlier in her career because of the maturity that is required.
“Her decision was also based on a sense of obligation to her country,” said Angelia. “For the sake of a more important cause, she was able to think less about herself. If she hadn’t been mature and resolute in her decision, the Tang Dynasty might’ve lost a famous general and the country would have lost a pillar of state.”
It’s a historical lesson that Angelia believes audiences today can learn from.
“When you overemphasize your own importance, and you want more from the people around you, yet you don’t get what you want, then you feel resentful, you feel society is unjust, life is unsatisfying, and so on,” she said. “But when you don’t put yourself first, and don’t emphasize your own importance, you even consider a smile you receive from others to be a huge blessing, you feel gratified. That’s why the ancient Chinese said, ‘To know contentment is to be happy.’”
Thank you, Princess Angelia. We are happy to receive your wisdom!
Shen Yun will be returning to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs on January 18-19 and March 17-19, 2023. In Colorado, Shen Yun will also visit Cheyenne Civic Center March 14-15, and the Ellie Caulkins Opera House January 20-24 and the Buell Theatre March 8-12, both at DPAC, in Denver.
Note: Shen Yun has multiple touring companies that simultaneously tour and Angelia Wang does not perform in every Shen Yun performance. Nonetheless, each troupe has incredible principal dancers on stage waiting to see you from the stage.
