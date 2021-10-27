Seniors can settle in Colorado Springs, then explore parts unknown

Revel Province continues to redefine luxurious independent living with its resort-style amenities and a lifestyle culture filled with opportunities for seniors to thrive and age successfully while discovering their untapped potential.
One of those opportunities is the Revel Travel Club, which allows residents to explore new cities while still enjoying the Revel lifestyle to which they’ve become accustomed.
Members of the free club are welcome to book a guest suite for up to one week each year at any of nine open Revel locations throughout the Western U.S., where they will dine and enjoy the same lifestyle they enjoy in Colorado Springs. New locations are opening soon in Scottsdale, AZ and Palm Desert and Folsom, CA.
“The travel club offers residents the best of both worlds, because it lets them take the familiar Revel luxury with them,” said Heather Holland, executive director at Revel Province. “They can see the sights and visit family, or continue to be active with faraway friends, all while staying in the comfort of their home away from home.
“The club is a unique opportunity for our residents to travel and enjoy all that life has to offer,” she continued. “With fantastic Revel properties all over — Las Vegas, Scottsdale, the Pacific Northwest — it’s a beloved amenity that’s hard to beat.”
There is a new addition to the Revel lifestyle -- Revel Seasonal Residences -- that allows residents to stay three or six months at another Revel property.
At their seasonal community, residents move into a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment that is ready for living and includes stylish furniture, linens and an equipped kitchen.
“I don’t know of any other independent living community that offers this,” Holland said. “Just imagine spending the winter soaking up the sun in Arizona, or the summer exploring California wine country — without ever truly leaving your home behind.”
Revel Province offers apartment-homes offering luxury living along with a comprehensive array of resident services, including a 24-hour concierge, restaurant-style dining experiences, housekeeping and laundry services and suites for visiting guests.
Apartment homes at Revel Province are thoughtfully designed and appointed with welcoming touches. The homes feature modern plank flooring, oversized windows, spacious open floor plans, full gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, Shaker-style cabinets, washers and dryers, private patios and custom walk-in closets.
One- and two-bedroom apartments are available in 10 different floor plans. Monthly home prices are available on the Revel Province website, and include utilities, weekly housekeeping and meal points, as well as cable, internet, transportation services and 24-hour concierge services.
Amenities at Revel Province include a modern-American restaurant and spirited pub; bright and spacious common areas; a state-of-the-art fitness studio; a creative studio for arts, crafts and classes; a theater for movies, sports and other big-screen events; a full-service salon and spa; a heated indoor saltwater pool and spa surrounded by windows with mountain views; outdoor living spaces; and a community garden and dog park.
The community’s lifestyle culture, called Revel Living, was created to cultivate and nurture residents’ social, intellectual, physical and spiritual wellness. The myriad opportunities to learn and grow that it offers was noted by Holland.
“Whether you are interested in gardening, yoga, mentoring a student, learning a new language or even teaching a class, you will have the opportunity to pursue your interests and passions, to live a purposeful and joyful life,” she said.
Revel Province is situated in a bustling area of Colorado Springs, at 2960 Tutt Blvd., a short drive to the airport and directly adjacent to plenty of entertainment and shopping.
To learn more, or schedule a tour, call 719-394-9938 or visit RevelProvince.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only