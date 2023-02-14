Say ‘Ciao!’ to The Wines of Northern Italy at the 31st annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs, raising a glass to benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory

Get ready to learn about, taste and discuss the wines of Northern Italy – March 2-4 – at the 31st annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs, while supporting the Colorado Springs Conservatory, the only performing arts conservatory of its kind in the Pikes Peak region.

“I am so proud to have seen the festival grow from a one-night affair into a multi-day event with winemakers from all over the world attending,” said Chairperson Elizabeth Youngquist. “Many of the same members of the first all-volunteer committee continue to work with us and, more than 30 years into its history, many of our guests are familiar faces year after year. I must say, ‘Bravo!’ to our community members who have provided their support and participation for more than three decades, letting us be a part of an experience where they are able to enjoy wine and good food, have fun and, most importantly, raise money for a good cause!”

Students of the conservatory are inspired, motivated, and challenged to aspire to their highest potential through arts immersion studies and community arts advocacy in a nurturing environment. Programs, including after-school, daytime, private lessons, performance and community opportunities, masterclasses, and summer workshops, are available to babies up to those 19 years. To date, 100% of students who have participated in the Core After-School Program have gone on to study at institutes of higher learning. . .often on scholarship.

Italy is the world’s largest producer of wine, with every region, manufacturing the elegant beverage! The Wines of Northern Italy that will be featured at this highly anticipated annual event come from the Piemonte, and Friuli regions. Some of the most well-known reds – Amarone, Barbera, Barolo (“The King of Wines”) Dolcetto, Gabbiano and Nebbiolo are from Piedmont. The wine of the Friuli region, bordering Austria, Slovenia, and the Adriatic Sea, have decidedly Slavic and German influences. The region’s signature grape is Friulano, and Ribolla Gralla is another indigenous grape. Dessert and sparking wines – like Prosecco – are a major player in this area.

Winemakers and special guests

As in years past, wine is not the only thing being imported for the Wine Festival of Colorado Springs; we will welcome renowned industry experts from Italy to share insights and information, including:

From Piemonte: Andrea Zarattini and Monica Genesio, Export Directors – Poderi Colla; Joanne Bonfiglio, Kermit Lynch – Elviro Tintero & Guido Porro.

From Friuli: Lorena Tosetto, Co-owner – Petrussa; Pierpaolo Rapuzzi, Owner, Farmer, Winemaker – Ronchi Di Cialla; Simone Secchi, Owner, Farmer, Winemaker – Ronco Delle Betulle.

“Each year we try to bring in spectacular winemakers and representatives from different parts of the world,” said Jim Little, owner of Coaltrain Fine Wine | Craft Beer | Spirits. “This year we will be featuring the wines of northern Italy from the regions of Piemonte and Friuli. People will not be disappointed by these incredible wines from Barolo and Barbaresco and a fabulous array of dry, crisp white wines from the northern reaches of Italy.”

Events to Uncork!

Wednesday. March 1

Pre-Wine Fest Spirits Celebration at Westside Cantina - 6 p.m. $40 per person

Join professional mixologists from The Pouring Parlor to craft a variety of classic cocktails and enjoy charcuterie, cheese and other snacks.

Thursday, March 2

“How to Love Wine!” Seminar at The Warehouse Restaurant - 5:30 p.m. - $50 per person

Learn to detect the nuances of wine – aromas and flavors – from several samples and discuss what you smell and taste.

Friday, March 3

“Vino e Cibo” (Wine & Food) wine-paired lunch with winemakers and guest chefs at the Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery - Noon - $100 per person - ONLY 10 TICKETS LEFT!

Local culinary sensations Jay Guest (Ascent Restaurant Group), James Africano (The Warehouse Restaurant), Pete Moreno (Prime 25) and Ketil Laren (Picnic Basket Catering Collective) create original dishes that will be paired with wines from Northern Italian guest vintners.

“The Wonderful Wines of Northern Italy” Tasting and Seminar at The Broadmoor's Broadmoor Hall - 5:30 p.m. - $50 per person - OVER HALF SOLD!

Winemakers and special guests from Piedmont and Friuli will guide a tasting experience in real time, bringing the regions they come from to life in dynamic discussion.

"Barolo: The King of Wines" Tasting & Seminar at The Broadmoor's Broadmoor Hall - 5:30 p.m. - $100 per person - SOLD OUT - Email SMarble@CSConservatory.org to be added to the waitlist.

Fine, aged Barolos and recent vintages will be available for a comparative tasting, nuances of the Nebbiolo grape and the complexities of Barolo wines will be discussed.

"The Grand Tasting" Wine Soiree with food and music at The Broadmoor's Broadmoor Hall - 7 p.m. - $125 per person

Sip, savor and explore more than 300 wines, complemented by culinary delights of celebrated Italian regions!

Saturday, March 4

“Formaggio e Vino” (Cheese & Wine) pairing seminar at The Broadmoor's Broadmoor Hall - 11 a.m. - $100 per person - OVER HALF SOLD!

Italy is home to some of the finest cheeses in the world! Samples of several of them and several wines will be offered in the quest to uncover a match. Guest winemakers will be on-hand to share their thoughts on wine-and-cheese combinations.

“The Gala Dinner and Live Auction” at The Broadmoor’s Lake Terrace Room - 6 p.m. - $275 per person

Enjoy a five-course, wine-paired gourmet dinner and live auction of rare/one-of-a-kind collectible wines and wine-related travel and lifestyle packages. It will be a fine, fun-filled evening to remember!

A Stay/Play Package from The Broadmoor

Wine Festival of Colorado Springs ticket holders may take advantage of an exclusive offer from The Broadmoor: $209 per night per room on select rooms with code WINEF23. The offer is valid March 2-4. Call-in reservations – phone 855-634-7711 – are required (online reservations are not valid for this special rate).

Salute to our Sponsors!

Founding Sponsors include Picnic Basket Catering Collective and Coaltrain Fine Wine | Craft Beer | Spirits. Vintner Sponsors are Bryan Construction, Luczak Real Estate, Red Noland Auto Group, and Wynne Realty, Ltd., along with Celeste and Tom Linhard, CJ Moore and Donna Nelson. Our Grand Tasting Sponsors are Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs (Presenting Sponsor) and Phil Long (Bronze Sponsor). Gala Dinner Sponsors include Raymond James (Gold Sponsor), Southwest (Bronze Sponsor), UC Health, Tiemens Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, and The Picnic Basket Catering Collective (Table Sponsors). Seminar Sponsors are Engel & Volkers, Pearl Skin & Body Rejuvenation.

Mark your calendars for the 31st Annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs. We cannot think of a better way to celebrate wine, history, and philanthropy!