Save kids’ lives – and be eligible to win a house – when you buy a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Tickets for the 2023 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale now! Each ticket costs $100, with 11,500 available, to raise $1.15 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a facility that is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Since opening more than 60 years ago, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% ... and the work continues to drive that number to 90% as the next milestone.

One hundred percent of ticket sale proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help ensure the continuation of research and treatment and enable families with a sick child to fully concentrate on their son or daughter without concern for medical, travel, housing or food expenses.

The earlier you buy your ticket(s) – you can reserve up to 50 tickets at a time online or by telephone – the more prizes you have a chance to win! Make your purchase by April 19 and you could win a HotSpot Pace five-person hot tub with cover, coverlifter and step, courtesy of Hanson HotSpring Spas. Tickets reserved by May 10 are eligible to win American Airlines miles valued at $5,000.

“We have been part of this community for over 40 years, and our company promotes health and wellness each day, so we feel it is a natural partnership to be part of an organization dedicated to health," said Andy Rusk, owner of Early Bird Prize Sponsor Hanson HotSpring Spas. "St. Jude helps children not just here, but all over the world, and we want to be part of the goal of ending childhood cancers. We are proud to have been part of this amazing organization’s dream for 10 years, and we hope that we will not have to be a part for another 10 years, because that would mean that St. Jude has completed their mission and eradicated these horrible diseases, and no child will die of cancer."

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Covington Homes: Perfect partners

The home that will be given away on June 28 is being built by Covington Homes in Banning Lewis Ranch with an estimated value of $685,000. Like all homes built by Covington, The St. Jude Dream Home will be EnergySmart, offering a healthy environment for more comfortable living with greater energy savings, lower operating costs and higher resale value. The 2,615-square-foot house has an open floor plan and features:

5 bedrooms.

3.5 bathrooms.

A 2-car garage.

An expanded gourmet kitchen with designer staggered cabinets, spacious island, quartz countertops, and Bosch stainless steel gas appliances.

A finished basement, large porch and covered patio.

The community-minded builder and its trade partners are once again donating 100% of the cost to build the home.

"This is Covington Homes' eighth year as the Proud Builder of the Southern Colorado St. Jude Dream Home. We are so blessed to have been able to help raise over $5.8 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the past seven years, and are looking forward to helping to raise over $1.1 million this year," said Grace Covington, CEO of Covington Homes. "St. Jude is our favorite cause because they have helped to bring the childhood cancer survival rate to over 80%, and they will not stop until no child dies in the dawn of life. St. Jude has helped to save the lives of thousands upon thousands of children, and many of those children are right here in the community of Colorado Springs and El Paso County."

You are invited!

Free tours of the home – at 9664 Feathergrass Drive in Colorado Springs – will be held June 3-25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors will be able to register for an Open House Prize: a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row!

“We love furnishing and decorating the St. Jude Dream Home and look forward to the St. Jude Dream Home event each year," said Furniture Row Buyer/Store Design Visual Merchandise Manager Barbara Chandler. "St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is dedicated to the care of sick children at no cost to the families and provides comfort and relief during the most trying of times. Knowing that our efforts really do help the children and their families is such a good feeling and a way for us to give back. We are thankful for our amazing community, customers and Furniture Row team; we could not do this year after year without all of you!"

Thank you to our sponsors!

Local sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway include KKTV 11 News, Covington Homes, Banning Lewis Ranch, Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA), Univision Colorado, Y96.9, The Gazette, Colorado Homes Lifestyles, Furniture Row, Hanson HotSpring Spas, loanDepot and Budget Blinds. National sponsors include Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch, and Kichler.

Get your ticket(s) today!

Tickets are available by calling 800-379-5217 and online at https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/colorado-springs.html.*

*View the Terms and Conditions (including eligibility, sponsor, tickets, the drawing, winners, taxes/prize restrictions, release and limitation of liability, and general conditions), as well as the informative FAQs presented on the web site.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Giveaway conducted by Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Colorado State Council, licensee.

State of Colorado Raffle License #2023-17978.