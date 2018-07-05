It’s no secret that it’s a tough housing market for buyers in El Paso County. Land prices are going up, interest rates are rising, and there’s a scarcity of lots and low inventory of resale homes. Some may be thinking to weather the storm they’ll wait for prices to go down and continue looking for that perfect spot in the Colorado sun. But, as Colorado Springs hits list after list of top cities to live in, there is no promise of the market changing. “It’s not a good time to wait,” said Kelley Barcus, CFO of Saddletree Homes. “At this point the more people wait, the less they can afford their ideal home.”
Even in this challenging market, Saddletree Homes presents buyers with an abundance of lots to choose from within four of the Pikes Peak Region’s most celebrated master-planned communities. You can still enjoy mountain views and trails at The Farm, resort-style living at Flying Horse, wooded tranquility in Sanctuary Pointe, and top schools and parks in Cordera. Best of all, you can savor all of this and much more under a roof that you chose, in a house that you lovingly dreamt up with close guidance from master builders, craftsman, designers and new home specialists.
The demand is higher than ever for new construction, and many builders are tightening their processes to keep up. “What this means is that builders are holding back on making changes and customizations for clients — even small changes, like moving a thermostat from one wall to the other,” said Barcus. As a high-end, semi-custom builder, Saddletree Homes has 18 floor plans to choose from, with 40-50 additional plans in their archives. Once a plan has been selected, the client is free to customize and follow their dreams.
“When you purchase a home from Saddletree Homes, your imagination guides every step of the way,” expressed Lee Bolin, Founder. “The best master trades in the area will work together to ensure every detail of your home embodies your unmistakable style and reflects the craftsmanship that has become synonymous with the Saddletree name.” The local builder has been committed to bringing every facet of clients’ dreams to reality, without compromise, since 1994.
Another outcome of increased demand is many new builders are opening up shop. For a wealth of reasons, it’s essential to go with local builders who have longevity, experience and a good reputation. For one, they know the area and have long-standing relationships with local tradesmen; Saddletree has been working with many of its construction professionals for more than 20 years. Second, they have built for many homeowners right in the community — many on their second or even third Saddletree home — who can share their experience and testimonials; Saddletree also has a library of thousands of pictures and videos of prior homes. Third, you can rest assured that your warranty will be upheld; for instance, you may have a 20-year warranty on your roof, but if your builder goes out of business in two years you’ll be faced with problems.
“I’m proud of our long-term integrity and reputation,” said Barcus. “We live in the neighborhoods we build in, we’re honest with our clients, and we never cut corners — our goal is to still be building exceptional homes in Colorado Springs 50+ years from now.” The close-knit team works together to not only produce an outstanding house, but a piece of art that magnificently reflects their clients’ visions.
