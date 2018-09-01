There is truly no place like home. Having a home base is an unparalleled joy. It’s peace of mind. It’s financial security. It’s a beautiful slice of this mountain state reserved just for you and your loved ones for generations. Without a home, there is a sense of unease, of a beginning that has yet to come.
“At times people tend to hold off on buying a home based on mere speculation — waiting for interest rates or home prices to go down,” said Blake Barcus, Chief Marketing Director of Saddletree Homes. “But there is no promise of rates going down — now is the perfect time to purchase a home and start making memories in your very own kitchen, your very own great room, your very own yard.”
With Saddletree Homes, a semi-custom to custom luxury home builder, it’s not about finding a home, it’s about dreaming a home into existence. If you’re going to purchase a home, why make compromises? Saddletree Homes believes that every bedroom, every countertop, even every fixture, should reflect your unique vision of what a home is. “We are not just building a shelter, we are building a lifestyle,” said Blake Barcus.
Equally important to the home itself is the location, and Saddletree Homes delivers an abundance of premiere lots within four of the Pikes Peak region’s most celebrated master-planned communities. Savor mountain views and trails at The Farm, resort-style living at Flying Horse, wooded tranquility in Sanctuary Pointe, and top schools and parks in Cordera. “As Will Rogers said, ‘Buy land, they ain't making any more of the stuff,’” said Kelley Barcus, CFO of Saddletree Homes. Owning land and living in your dream home brings an incredible sense of pride, and allows you to take control of your future.
When you buy a home that is causing you to compromise, you may be faced with a series of projects to get the home to your standards once you move in; and those projects — updating countertops, painting walls, tidying landscapes, installing blinds — add up. When you go to sell you have to contend with title fees, loan organization fees, and approximately six-percent buyer and listing agent commissions. Instead, you can work harmoniously alongside master builders, craftsman, designers and new home specialists to build a brand new, move-in ready, high-end home that is impeccable from the inside out.
Saddletree customers the Mellado family said of their experience with the builder, “From the beginning, we worked with a warm, caring, trustworthy and extremely knowledgeable staff. We began with one of their floorplans, then made some unique modifications to meet our desires in a new home. They didn't hesitate to make the adjustments, and provide us with a home that exceeded our expectations within our budget. We can't say enough about [Saddletree Homes]. It's an extremely high quality of service all around. We'd highly recommend them to anyone!”
Happiness is waiting. Choose it today.
Saddletree Homes is an award-winning, luxury homebuilding company that has been serving El Paso County for more than 20 years. Lee Bolin, founder and president of Saddletree Homes, is one of the most well-known and respected home builders in Colorado Springs, and has nearly 50 years of experience in the industry. He leads a gifted team of professionals who are dedicated to building luxury, semi-custom homes. To learn more, call 719-BUILDER, or visit SaddletreeHomes.com.