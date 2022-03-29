Repairing A Home With Uneven Floors in Canon City, CO

Every homeowner wants their home to be in good condition and provide them with comfort for a long time. The foundation is one of the main segments in every house. Problems in this area need to be solved as soon as possible. Yet, foundation issues are not always that obvious. In this case, the first sign of a problem was unlevel floors.
Unlevel floors are not rare. Many owners of homes built around the 1980s find themselves in trouble with their foundations. As soon as you notice a problem, you should call in a team of professionals. The more the issue is delayed, the harder it will be to find a solution.
Luckily, some projects can be finished in one day using the proper methods and materials. That was the case with this project.
Meeting the Customer and Our Initial Inspection
A homeowner from Canon City – about 45 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, CO – called us audibly upset and scared for his safety in the house. He had noticed his kitchen and hallway floors were sloping and had even stumbled several times on them. We quickly responded, visiting the site immediately.
The house was built in1980 but the owner, who has mobility issues and needs a place where he can feel safe and walk without worrying about tripping hazards, has been living there for the last three years. He spends most of his time in the house and at his age, safety always comes first. Considering his age and health issues, he could not fix this problem by himself.
During the service call, the customer expressed concern about unlevel floors in the kitchen, the room where he spends most of his time. When we walked into the house, we determined a more severe problem. The floors were completely unlevel in the hallway along the center of the home.
As soon as we saw this, considering the age of the house, we anticipated what was going on. The most obvious problem was in the kitchen, so our inspector went into the crawl space of the home to check things out. The inspector found bad beam posts and sagging floor joists on the north side of the house underneath the kitchen.
Repairing the Damage
The good thing is that the customer was aware of there being a problem in his home, so he gave us the go-ahead to do what we thought best. That encouraged us to approach this project from different angles and find a permanent solution. Since the situation in the crawl space of the home was not good, as the floors were uneven in several places, we recommended a solution that would not only fix the current problem but also ensure it does not happen in the future.
As the wooden 2×4 posts were decaying, we replaced them with four monoposts. Next, we leveled out the kitchen and hallway floors by adding a 16-foot supplemental beam. For floor support, i.e., floor joist stabilization, we used IntelliJack™ stabilizers. Limited space allowed us to use three IntelliJacks™ to add the proper amount of support in the kitchen and hallway area along the center of the home.
We found a long-term solution for this Canon City home. The homeowner can now walk down the hallways and living space without worries.
As you know, solving this issue of uneven floors was not that easy. During this one-day project, we found the optimal solution for our customer. We do not recommend that you to do this by yourself. Every house needs a detailed inspection by a professional who will find a unique solution for each problem.
If you notice any foundation problems in your home, contact our local team for a free home inspection. Afterwards, the Complete Basement Systems team will suggest the most suitable solution for your specific house issue. House safety is one of the essential things in life. Do not deprive yourself of comfort in the home.
