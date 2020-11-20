Serving Colorado Springs for over a decade, Alpine Contracting is an award winning, locally owned and operated construction company specializing in residential remodels and renovations.
The hunt for a reputable general contractor can seem daunting and time consuming. With the Colorado Springs area expanding rapidly, the need for quality craftsmen and professional service is in high demand. Sorting premier agencies from that of an aspiring handyman has never been easier with the help of the Gazette’s Best of the Springs. This annual award is bestowed by the community, real people who live in and around Colorado Springs, all voting on the best businesses–and Alpine Contracting has won their category multiple years running.
A boutique company served by passionate and dedicated employees, Alpine Contracting boasts three quarters of a century of combined construction experience. Coming together under the leadership of Michael Pappas, owner and CEO, he started the company modestly over a decade ago and has grown it into one of Colorado’s most sought after renovation contractors. With a background in custom home building, Pappas has elevated those expectations and kept the meticulous attention to detail required to continually impress homeowners seeking to improve their lifestyle. The company has high standards for the quality of their work, and this is routinely captured within their gourmet kitchen redesigns, personal retreat bathrooms, and pensive basement finishes.
Alpine Contracting’s success is directly tied to their relationships. They pride themselves on integrity and honesty, but these words are directly reflected within their deeds. Remodels and renovations are an invasive experience for any family home, and Alpine Contracting continually brings smiles and optimism along for the project. Beyond exceptional work, the reason cited over and over by customers who recommend Alpine Contracting to their friends and family, is that they trust the people and enjoy having the team in their home. This personable service means something, and the company is a bright beacon within an industry often plagued with frustration.
Alpine Contracting is continuing to grow and improve, and this is best understood by the people who work there. Each of the last two years, the contractor has also been awarded Best Workplace in Colorado Springs. Trades and designers who partner with Alpine Contracting praise their project managers and office staff for holding tight schedules and promptly processing invoices. The philosophy is simple: treat everyone with respect and help where you can. While humble and gracious, it’s also important to note the many charitable contributions of both time and money Alpine Contracting has invested into the community.
Well on their way to becoming Colorado’s unparalleled industry leader in aftermarket construction, the pinnacle of their success hinges upon communication. They listen. They counsel. They take the time to understand each homeowner’s vision, embrace their aspirations, and then guide them on the best ways to achieve their desires. Alpine Contracting is more than hammers and nails–they are a team assembled to construct a way of life. Your way of life. They create environments suited to individuals, casting aside generic conventions imposed by production builders. Their unique spaces breathe joy into family gatherings, and their craftsmanship elevates your most precious investment–the home you choose to raise your family in.
To learn more about Alpine Contracting, or to request a free estimate for your kitchen, bath, basement or full-home remodel, please visit: https://www.alpine-contracting.com