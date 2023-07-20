Peak Vista says, “Get a physical before your child goes back-to-school”

Back-to-school season is going to be here before we know it, and part of the prep is ensuring your child has an annual wellness visit, checking in on their growth and development. Many schools require physical exams to participate in after-school activities (check with your child’s school to determine if any forms need to be completed) … and a back-to-school exam is a great time to update any vaccines needed, too!

Pencils, Books, a Doctor’s Look

A back-to-school physical can help prepare your child to thrive in the academic arena. Annual exams are important and present an opportunity for questions – and answers – from your provider. During a wellness appointment, a pediatrician or family practitioner will:

Review medical history – Have there been any changes in your child’s medication? Were there any new surgeries or treatments? Are they experiencing any symptoms or behaving differently?

Conduct a routine physical.

Screen for developmental/behavioral challenges.

Review vaccinations and administer those needed, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Remember to have your child’s medical records transferred if you are seeing a new physician.

Make recommendations for age-appropriate diet, exercise and sleep.

Clear your child for sports participation.

Preventative measures can be taken and recommendations for further evaluations provided, if the physician finds any reason for concern.

“Back-to-school physicals are an important step in creating a successful school year. Childhood is a time of rapid growth – physically, mentally and emotionally,” says Vice President of Medical Services, Dr. Karen Campbell. “Annual checkups will ensure your child is evaluated for, and receives, age-appropriate guidance, athlete care, safety information and vaccinations to protect their health. It is important to be proactive about all children’s health.”

Set your sights on Peak Vista

Peak Vista offers back-to-school physicals at many of its locations, where your child can get a well-child checkup, immunizations and/or a sports physical. In addition, during this visit, your child may also receive a backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last)!

Back-2-School Care Fairs will be held on select Saturdays through the summer at several Peak Vista locations. Please note: appointments are required. Visit peakvista.org/Back2School to learn more and schedule your appointment.

Peak Vista is also hosting weekend and after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinics for community members to receive their COVID-19 vaccine series, alongside appointments during its regular business hours. Learn more and schedule your appointment at peakvista.org/COVID.

Call 719-632-5700 to speak with a representative about the whole person care provided by Peak Vista. Services include medical, dental, behavioral health and care coordination. Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances are accepted. Income-based options for payment are available.