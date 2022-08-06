Palomino Ranch Patio Homes: A home -- and a home base!

A townhouse at Palomino Ranch Patio Homes, by Masterbilt Homes, Inc., can be where your heart is. . .with grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping just a heartbeat away! The community’s convenient location at Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard provides everything you need within a half-mile. The new development is one of the last things to be constructed in the well-established neighborhood.
Quality townhouse living with a difference
What sets Palomino Ranch Patio Homes apart? Buyers will benefit from basements!
“Many new townhouse builds have a slab on grade, with owners using their garage for storage, but not at Palomino Ranch,” said Jim Stiltner, co-owner of MasterBilt Homes, Inc. “This community was designed with the needs of families, investors and military in mind, offering unfinished basements in every 2,000- to 2,700-square-foot unit.”
The fact is, in-home storage helps keep clutter at bay, and an organized living space will save homeowners time so they can do more important things – like spend time with friends or family or do things that they enjoy, such as cooking, exercising, or reading.
Additional features include single-car detached garages (big enough for a truck), choice of a main- or upper-level master bedroom and upgraded features that include black or stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, vinyl plank flooring, a concrete patio and side yard for barbecues.
“I suspect some residents might be playing with their kids or walking their dogs in the landscaped, grassy areas between four rows of units, rather than searching their townhomes for something they put away for safekeeping,” concluded Stiltner.
High construction standards
Like all homes MasterBilt has constructed, Palomino Ranch exudes quality design, workmanship and materials, from its stucco exteriors to vinyl windows and flame-retardant ceilings. The fact is, MasterBilt has built custom and semi-custom homes in Colorado Springs, Peyton, Monument and Black Forest since 1996. To date, nearly 1,000 families have been served by their uncompromising, respectful services. The award-winning company declares the cornerstones of the business to include honesty, integrity, and honoring promises.
Pride – and profits – of ownership
Palomino Ranch townhouses with patios are priced from $450,000-$500,000, with an affordable HOA fee of $175 per month. A townhouse will appreciate. . .and a townhouse with an unfinished basement offers versatility and added value – currently and in the future.
Meet the MasterBilt Team
MasterBilt Homes, Inc., one of Colorado Springs’ finest home builders, is locally and veteran-owned. Jim Stiltner, who oversees the sales process for MasterBilt Homes, Inc., has more than 30 years of experience in the building industry. Co-owner Clark Sundahl oversees the company’s construction process with careful attention to detail and an eye for quality. Both Stiltner and Sundahl are knowledgeable, driven and client-service focused, and make customer satisfaction a priority to ensure that a MasterBilt experience is a positive experience. A myriad of testimonials from satisfied customers speak for themselves!
It takes a village to build a village
A host of partners assist MasterBilt Homes, Inc. with “the finishing touches” of their builds, including landscaping, window and door, flooring, framing, drilling, plumbing and heating, plastering, concrete, cabinet, drywall, carpentry, painting services and more. These construction industry experts have worked with MasterBilt on a variety of housing options, from million-dollar homes to Palomino Ranch Patio Homes townhouses.
MasterBilt Homes, Inc. is located at 755 Highway 105, Suite F, in Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133. Phone 719-481-2830 or visit MasterBilt.com. You can reach Jim Stiltner at 719-964-3526 or email jim@masterbilt.com for more information.
