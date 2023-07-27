Novva Data Centers’ robot dogs are transforming facility management and security

Data center automation, the process of streamlining and optimizing various tasks and operations within a data center environment, is necessary to any data center provider hoping for the most effective and up-to-date colocation experience.

One automation deployed by Novva Data Centers is a team of customized Spot robot dogs named WIRE (the acronym stands for Wes’ Industrious Robot Employee), manufactured by Boston Dynamics, and programmed specifically for Novva by students at Brigham Young University. These metal creatures have added a new layer of monitoring and security at Novva’s flagship campus in West Jordan, Utah, and will soon also be stationed at Novva’s data centers in Colorado and Nevada. The robot dogs’ responsibilities include:

Monitoring data hall temperatures.

Greeting guests upon arrival at the facility.

Confirming proper building occupant security clearance via facial scanning and recognition.

Monitoring facility equipment for anomalies.

Carrying out tasks and missions, as programmed by staff.

An operations team member has been tasked with the WIREs’ care.

The future of data center environments is present at Novva Data Centers

Novva is often ahead of the curve in terms of data center innovation, and their use of robot dogs is no exception. Robots are expected to soon become a standard piece of the data center landscape, stepping in to assist their human colleagues as the size and scope of data centers increases year after year. Gartner has predicted the following by 2025:

40% of newly procured premises-based compute and storage will be consumed as a service, up from less than 10% in 2021. 70% of organizations will implement structured infrastructure automation to deliver flexibility and efficiency, up from 20% in 2021.

The robotic dogs at Novva complement their human coworkers, freeing up time for security technicians to focus on less monotonous work such as working with clients, completing support tickets, and any maintenance that requires a human touch.

"WIRE exemplifies innovation and the future while addressing crucial data center needs and providing a one-of-a-kind experience for patrons,” said Novva Data Centers CEO Wes Swenson.

Of course, there are challenges to data center automation, but the benefits have clearly outweighed any risks at Novva.

“The dogs on patrol are one way that we show our commitment to future-forward thinking,” said Swenson. "Deploying robots will be crucial for all data centers in the years to come, with robots and AI paired for more accurate, efficient and secure environments.”

Learn more about Novva Data Centers at novva.com.