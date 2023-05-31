Novva Data Centers: A different kind of data center

As our lives move more and more online (online meetings, social media, cloud storage, etc.), the need for data centers increases. The data center industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years, and as people become more aware of a data centers’ role in their lives, a new level of scrutiny is challenging how these facilities operate.

Wes Swenson, CEO and founder of Novva Data Centers is working to transform the data center industry. Of course, Novva Data Centers keep the most valued data assets of their clients secure and disruption-free, but the team at Novva are leading the way towards the future of colocation with things like robotic security, autonomous drone surveillance, and their proprietary water-free cooling system.

“Novva exemplifies innovation, while addressing crucial data center needs and providing a one-of-a-kind experience for clients,” said Swenson.

Of Novva’s four data center facilities, three are purpose-built. Their location in Colorado Springs is currently being retrofitted to include water-free cooling, saving hundreds of thousands of gallons of water per year at that location alone.

A foothold in the West

As Novva expands its footprint outward from company headquarters, its flagship operation in West Jordan, Utah (near Salt Lake City), served as a model for additional locations in Colorado (Colorado Springs), and Nevada (Las Vegas and Tahoe-Reno).

“Since our founding, Novva has sought to bring purpose-built, futuristic, eco-friendly facilities to the Western U.S.,” said Swenson. “We have been very selective and intentional with our site locations.”

The West Jordan location put Novva on the map, ahead of the curve in waterless cooling and environmental design, something that others in the industry will need to replicate as global demand for data storage increases.

Novva's West Jordan location is the state’s largest data center. It sits on 100 acres with 1.5 million square feet of space.

The Colorado Springs location, Novva’s second data center, is the first large-scale, multi-tenant colocation data center in the city. Modernization efforts to the site include a redesigned lobby and retrofit of the facility's existing evaporative cooling system. This upgrade shows the company’s dedication to sustainability. The water-free system will save Colorado Springs hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of gallons of water every year.

In Nevada, Novva’s Tahoe-Reno facility has 300,000 square feet of cutting-edge infrastructure on a 20-acres campus, and the 275,000-square-foot Las Vegas site is expected to open later this year.

Effective water use

Row and rows of active server towers are going to create heat, and data centers for years have relied on evaporative cooling to keep that heat at bay. Some of the water is lost to evaporation, and what isn’t lost eventually needs to be chemically treated. The burden this places on cities is significant, as most large-scale operations will go through millions of gallons of water per day.

Novva’s water-free cooling system works in tandem with each location’s cool desert climate. As temperatures soar inside, outside (ambient) air is circulated through the facility to keep things cool. When outside air is not sufficient, Novva’s water-free system kicks in to combat the heat generated by servers. While the decision to cool Novva data centers using refrigeration rather than water initially cost more, it does, indeed, make business sense.

Swenson, who is a veteran of life in dry climates, asks, “Why build a business that is dependent on precious resources like water?”

Swenson and his staff understand that it is mission critical for data centers to lower their carbon footprint. The Novva team are part of data centers setting an example as we enter into new phases of colocation.

Focused on the future

According to news provided by Technavio, the global data center colocation market is expected to increase by $55,943.92 million between 2022 and 2027, with North America estimated to account for 32% of this growth. By 2027, it is Novva’s ambition to expand its footprint and deploy up to 1,000 megawatts of data center capacity in strategic markets.

“Unless people want to put down their computers, you’re going to have to have data centers,” said Swenson. “Our goal is to be the most future-focused data center in the world.”

Novva’s constant pursuit of new innovations and solutions is the means to this end.

