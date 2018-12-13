New move-in-ready homes available in Cordera, more on the way soon
At Cordera, you’ll find beautiful homes with classic and modern exteriors, innovative floorplans and stylish interior finishes. Single-family, semi-custom new homes are offered by the best Colorado Springs builders in a variety of price ranges, and Cordera also offers low-maintenance neighborhoods like Élan and Estancia within the coveted Cordera community.
Parks, trails, the Cordera Community Center and Grand Lawn are all outstanding amenities that bring the community together for fun, fitness, relaxation and lasting memories. Living in Cordera, residents have a chance to enjoy nature and stay healthy — all without having to drive anywhere. There are more than four miles of interlinking trails with a pedestrian underpass beneath Briargate Parkway, in additional to wonderful themed parks for kids throughout the master-planned community. Here are eight homes either available now or very soon in Cordera!
Built by Keller Homes, this is a low-maintenance Ranch home in Élan that’s move-in ready immediately. 4,440 total square feet, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a main-level owner's suite and study, solid stone surfaces and a gourmet kitchen, a finished lower level and three-car tandem garage. It also features an upper-level bonus room with a private balcony. The home site backs to cul-de-sac near new park and trails. Low-maintenance neighborhood services include: full-yard landscaping, maintenance and snow removal.
Offered for: $579,500
This Farmhouse-style home being built by Keller Homes measures 3,549 total square feet and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished basement. It will be available in February for move in. It features an open main level with a study, plus a kitchen and bathrooms with solid stone surfaces and tile in wet areas. It has an expanded master suite with a five-piece bath, a nook with windows on three sides and a covered rear patio. Located near a trail system and a new park.
Offered for: $499,975
This former model house built by Campbell Homes features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage and measures 3,453 total square feet. It is move-in ready now. The great room includes a stone-faced gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a large box mantle. There’s hardwood flooring in the extended entry, dining room, kitchen and great room. The dining room includes a bay window and a shiplap feature on the ceiling. The kitchen includes granite countertops, full-height cabinets with glass doors and stainless-steel Kitchen Aid appliances. It also has an upgraded stone-faced wet bar with granite countertops, as well as a covered front porch and back patio.
Offered for: $644,719
Built by Campbell Homes, this 3,198 total square-foot home is move-in ready now and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. The great room includes a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center. There are hardwood floors in the extended entry, kitchen, great room, breakfast nook and dining room. The kitchen features granite countertops and a full-tile backsplash. The master bathroom offers a double vanity with granite countertops and a roll-in shower. A wet bar rough-in is included in the basement. The home also has an extended front porch and a concrete back patio with a gas line for your grill.
Offered for: $473,424
Ready for move in this month, this 3,845 total square-foot home is currently being built by Campbell Homes with six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a three-car garage. It features a two-story foyer and grand staircase at entry, and the formal living room and dining room have vaulted ceilings. The gourmet kitchen includes 42-inch upper cabinets and granite countertops, as well as upgraded stainless-steel Kitchen Aid appliances. The basement has nine-foot walls, over 500 square feet of rec space, two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Offered for: $564,916
Built by Vantage Homes, this 3,420 total square-foot, ranch-style home in Estancia is move-in ready now, featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished basement. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and there’s a gas fireplace in the family room. There are hardwood floors throughout main level, except for the bedrooms. It is pre-plumbed for a wet bar. The lower level includes a standard finished basement with one bedroom, one full bath and a rec room. The home is on a standard lot, with stucco/stone exterior, a two-car oversized garage, and covered patio in rear. Low-maintenance neighborhood services include: full-yard landscaping, maintenance and snow removal.
Offered for: $489,900
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home built by CreekStone Homes measures 3,283 total square feet and is move-in ready now. The home features hardwood flooring, a study, a gourmet Bosch gas cooktop in the kitchen and a finished basement. Outside it has covered front and rear porches, a five-foot privacy fence and a three-car tandem garage.
Offered for: $449,900
Currently being built by Saddletree Homes, this 3,743 total square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home will be ready in January. Built on a walkout lot, the home has a foyer with a 10-foot ceiling, a great room with a fireplace, a covered deck off the dining room and covered front porch. There’s also a master suite with a master bath and walk-in closet. The basement features a rec room and a wet bar.
Offered for: $684,950
Cordera is a quiet community with easy access to amenities, upscale shopping and dining, the acclaimed Academy School District 20 and convenient access to I-25. Life at Cordera offers the sophistication and relaxation you’ve been longing for, with the peaceful and carefree lifestyle you deserve. There are so many reasons to live here — the location, the look and feel of the community and the thoughtful approach to planning. To learn more about these homes, visit cordera.com/available_homes.