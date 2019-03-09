New move-in-ready homes are available in Cordera, with more coming soon
At Cordera, you’ll find beautiful homes with classic and modern exteriors, innovative floorplans and stylish interior finishes. Single-family, semi-custom new homes are offered by the best Colorado Springs builders in a variety of price ranges, and Cordera also offers low-maintenance neighborhoods like Élan and Estancia within the coveted Cordera community.
Parks, trails, the Cordera Community Center and Grand Lawn are all outstanding amenities that bring the community together for fun, fitness, relaxation and lasting memories. Living in Cordera, residents have a chance to enjoy nature and stay healthy — all without having to drive anywhere. There are more than four miles of interlinking trails with a pedestrian underpass beneath Briargate Parkway, in addition to wonderful themed parks for kids throughout the master-planned community. Here are eight homes either available now or very soon in Cordera!
Built by Keller Homes, this is a low-maintenance Ranch home in Élan that’s move-in ready immediately. 4,440 total square feet, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a main-level owner's suite and study, solid stone surfaces and a gourmet kitchen, a finished lower level and three-car tandem garage. It also features an upper-level bonus room with a private balcony. The home site backs to a cul-de-sac near a new park and trails. Low-maintenance neighborhood services include: full-yard landscaping, maintenance and snow removal.
Offered for: $579,500
Currently being built by CreekStone Homes, this two-story home will be available for a July closing. 3,348 total square feet, with three bedrooms including a master suite with master bath and walk-in closet, a loft, two-and-a-half baths, granite throughout, mountain views, a fireplace, and a 9-foot finished basement. The home also has a two-car garage, is located in a court, and backs to a walking trail.
Offered for: $489,046
Currently being built by CreekStone Homes, this two-story home will be available for a June closing. 3,348 total square feet, with three bedrooms and a loft, two-and-a-half bathrooms, 9-foot unfinished basement, hardwood flooring, kitchen with granite surfaces, stainless-steel appliances and gas range. Also features a two-car garage.
Offered for: $442,590
Currently being built by CreekStone Homes, this Ranch home will be available for a June/July closing. 2,854 total square feet, with four bedrooms, three baths, a kitchen with granite surfaces, stainless-steel appliances and gas range, mountain views, a fireplace, and a 9-foot finished basement. The home also has a study, a two-car garage, backs to a walking trail, and is located in a court.
Offered for: $463,395
Currently being built by CreekStone Homes, this two-story stucco exterior home will be available for move-in next month. 3,424 total square feet, with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a fireplace, and kitchen equipped with granite surfaces, stainless-steel Maytag appliances and a gas range. The home also has a 9-foot unfinished basement, a study, a 5-foot privacy fence, and a three-bay tandem garage.
Offered for: $498,796
This former model house built by Campbell Homes features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage, and measures 3,453 total square feet. It is move-in ready now. The great room includes a stone-faced gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a large box mantle. There’s hardwood flooring in the extended entry, dining room, kitchen and great room. The dining room includes a bay window and a shiplap feature on the ceiling. The kitchen includes granite countertops, full-height cabinets with glass doors and stainless-steel Kitchen Aid appliances. It also has an upgraded stone-faced wet bar with granite countertops, as well as a covered front porch and back patio.
Offered for: $644,719
Built by Saddletree Homes, this 3,743 total square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is move-in ready immediately. Built on a walkout lot, the home has a foyer with a 10-foot ceiling, a great room with a fireplace, a covered deck off the dining room and covered front porch. There’s also a master suite with a master bath and walk-in closet. The basement features a rec room and a wet bar.
Offered for: $684,950
Currently being built by Saddletree Homes, this Ranch home will be available in May. 3,915 total square feet, with five bedrooms including a master suite with master bath and walk-in closet, five bathrooms, a covered deck, a foyer with 10-foot ceilings at the front entry, a great room and a study. The home also has a rec room and wet bar on the lower level, and a courtyard outside.
Offered for: $789,950
Cordera is a quiet community with easy access to amenities, upscale shopping and dining, the acclaimed Academy School District 20 and convenient access to I-25.
Life at Cordera offers the sophistication and relaxation you’ve been longing for, with the peaceful and carefree lifestyle you deserve. There are so many reasons to live here — the location, the look and feel of the community and the thoughtful approach to planning.
