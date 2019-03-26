sponsored
New local La-Z-Boy store to open in May
In this video, La-Z-Boy Director of Design services Jessica Brown talks about their new store, currently under construction at 3826 Bloomington Street in the First & Main Town Center. The grand opening of the 19,000-square-foot store is currently scheduled for early May, and Jessica promises that all La-Z-Boy friends will receive a VIP invitation.
This expansion also means they are looking to hire exceptional salespeople! To apply, contact their Sales Manager Ben Gordon via email at ben@lzbfgcs.com, or submit your resume through Indeed.com.
The La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs store at 7087 N. Academy Boulevard is currently open for business. For more information visit them here, or call 719-593-7888.