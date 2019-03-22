New law puts Colorado at the top for consumer data protection
A new law, put into effect on September 1, 2018, puts Colorado among the most demanding in the nation in terms of consumer data protection.
Considering the fact that 4.5 billion records were compromised nationwide in the first half of 2018 alone — that’s 291 records every second — this couldn’t come at a more appropriate time.
The Protections for Consumer Data Privacy Act, as it’s called, was unanimously approved last May, and aims to reduce the risk of identity theft statewide. The law applies to any covered entity (employer, bank, doctor, insurer, and other online companies) that collects paper or electronic documents containing personal identifying information (PII).
PII includes full name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, bank account number, passport number, biometric data, and student or military identification number.
Here are some highlights of House Bill 18-1128:
• Both commercial and governmental entities must have a written policy that requires the disposal of PII when no longer needed. The documents must be made unreadable.
• Further security measures must be taken to protect PII. The bill states, “A covered entity that maintains, owns, or licenses personal identifying information of an individual residing in the state shall implement and maintain reasonable security procedures that are appropriate to the size of the business and its operations.”
• It is also now required for a business to notify and provide a detailed account to the individual when PII is compromised — no later than 30 days after the date it has been determined that a security breach occurred. The notice must include date or estimated date, what personal information has been exposed, how to contact the covered entity and more.
