New La-Z-Boy store now open for business at First & Main Town Center
In this video, La-Z-Boy Director of Design services Jessica Brown is excited to announce that their new store is now officially open for business at 3826 Bloomington St., in the First & Main Town Center.
The whole La-Z-Boy team worked very hard to make the space beautiful and get it up and running. With the new 19,000-square-foot space, they are ready and waiting to serve all your springtime furnishing and home decor needs. In fact, you may even see some familiar faces that transferred from the Academy Boulevard location.
The La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs store at 7087 N. Academy Boulevard remains open for business. For more information visit them online, or call 719-593-7888.