New homes now available in The Farm, where connection is a priority
The Farm community in Colorado Springs doesn’t have much in common with farms of the agricultural sort. They have kayaks and not cows. Early-morning yoga classes, not roosters. And acres of open space and ponds, not fields of grain. But there is something they do share: connection. Just as there’s a tie between the life you lead on a farm and the land you live on, there’s a connection between the lifestyle you have here and the community surrounding you.
It’s a neighborhood smaller and more intimate than most master-planned communities, where residents enjoy enchanting views paired with an amenity-rich lifestyle that promises engaging activities right outside their front doors. It’s here that families can get away from the everyday hustle and bustle to enjoy parks, trails and more — without ever having to leave their community.
And the theme of connection continues, with the community’s newest feature: The Gathering Place, anticipated to open in November. Here residents will enjoy outdoor amenities in the heart of the community, like a courtyard, swimming pool, pond overlook, fishing for kids, water access for non-motorized watercraft (like kayaks) and a small amphitheater. Inside, the clubhouse will feature multipurpose rooms for events, fitness classes, a cardio/weight room, catering kitchen and child watch room.
Sound like something you’d like to connect with? Here are four homes currently available, or soon to be available, in The Farm.
Built by BrookStone Homes, this 3,647 total square-foot home is move-in ready now, offering three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-bay tandem garage. With unique architectural design and details throughout, amenities include a dramatic vaulted-ceiling entryway, an oversized great room, formal dining area and an upper-level laundry room. The master suite features French doors, a coffered ceiling and a spacious master bath and closet. The extravagant kitchen includes maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. The home also has a private outdoor courtyard and covered back patio.
Offered for: $511,900
Built by Saddletree Homes, this 4,166 total square-foot home is move-in ready now and offers four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage. It features a covered front porch, a lovely great room with spectacular views, a master suite with master bath and walk-in closet, a guest suite/study, and a rec room with wet bar on the walkout lower level. The yard is fully landscaped and the home also has a covered deck.
Offered for: $574,900
Built by Goetzmann Custom Homes, this 4,133 total square-foot home is move-in ready now, offering four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage. The home features an open layout with beautiful views. It has a great room with vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with an alder box-beam mantle. There’s also a master suite oasis with a five-piece bathroom and oversized walk-in closet with a window and bench. The gourmet kitchen boasts a huge island, gas cooktop and a walk-in pantry. There is also a convenient upstairs laundry, and an unfinished basement you can choose to finish in any way you envision.
Offered for: $646,180
Built by Vantage Homes, this 3,596 total square-foot, two-story home will be available in July and will offer four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. Oak hardwood floors will run throughout most of the main level, and there are lots of windows allowing in plenty of natural light. It has a great room, a study and a kitchen with a nook that walks out to a partially covered rear deck. Upstairs is the master bedroom, three additional bedrooms and the laundry room. The basement is unfinished so you can turn it into the rec room of your dreams.
Offered for: $514,900
In addition to these available homes, you can also work with one of our builders on the lot/home of your choosing with the benefit of The Gathering Place and clubhouse being complete around the time you move in.
With The Farm, La Plata Communities has created a special neighborhood where families can enjoy a wholesome lifestyle rooted in enduring traditions and values. It’s why they introduced Colorado Springs’ first linear park system — connected trails, parks and pocket parks that run through the whole community. You’re invited outside every day to breathe deep, explore, escape and rejuvenate. Find the effortless connection that you’ve been looking for today, in The Farm community.
For information and pricing on the move-in-ready homes available at The Farm, visit thefarmcolorado.com/contact/.