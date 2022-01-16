New Home Ownership Opportunity for Active Adults (62+)

Village Cooperative: Raising Eyebrows for Good Reasons
When Real Estate Equities Development looks to develop a new Village Cooperative housing community for active adults, they carefully select the area using a whole host of data points. These communities, however, do not serve data points, they serve real people. That is why they are so excited about their newest Colorado Springs community that is now being planned for construction.
“We realized over the years that our current home was too much work and upkeep. After looking at other senior housing options, we just stayed where we were,” said Village Cooperative member Judy Robertson. “Then, when the Village Cooperative announced their upcoming community, we found that living there would allow us to live in comfort with someone else taking the workload off our shoulders. We already feel more relaxed about our future.”
So, what is a senior cooperative?
This housing option lives very different than a single-family home, townhouse, condo or assisted living community. When people decide to live here, they are not only wanting to get rid of the oversized house that does not live comfortably any longer, but also to live better, have closer ties to their neighbors and families, and enjoy the little luxuries they have earned.
The Village Cooperative of Ute Valley in Colorado Springs offers a unique home ownership structure. Instead of buying a home outright for $475,000 or more, Village Cooperative owners purchase an equity share, typically around $180,000 and then a monthly share of the operating expenses of about $1,700 (based on the size and location of the home) that covers maintenance outside and inside the homes, including replacing your lightbulbs.
Residents (aka “members”) own their own building in common through a not-for-profit corporation and share an ownership that appreciates at a fixed 3% per year until they leave. Re-selling of their home is facilitated by the Cooperative and eliminates the time consuming and expensive processes that are the hallmarks of traditional real estate transactions.
“We were looking for a maintenance-free lifestyle with an affordable price, spacious living areas and great amenities. We wanted to live in an active senior community that was close to shopping, restaurants and other activities,” said members Carolyn and Hal DeFreece. “We found all of this and more at the Village Cooperative. Plus, the pricing was very reasonable and we also have ownership benefits, including a return on our investment.”
Their equity share provides return on investment and keeps equity share values very reasonable for future buyers, which is another reason there are wait lists at each operating Village Cooperative. In addition, members are eligible for the same tax benefits as traditional home ownership. . .without the headaches of maintenance and repair bills.
Senior housing cooperatives have been around for over 40 years, primarily found throughout the Midwest. Real Estate Equities Development, LLC, is the development company behind the Village Cooperative. With 41 locations either operating, under construction or planned for construction in the coming year, they are a national leader and believe this is the best option available with all the amenities at such great value.
This exciting new community will include 55 homes in one bedroom, two bedrooms, and two bedrooms with den designs built specifically for seniors and retirees. Members may choose from many unique and spacious home styles based on a priority number given at reservation. The homes range in size from approximately 900 square feet to more than 1,600 square feet of one-level living space within a safe and secure three-story building.
Standard features of this living community include a club room, reading areas, community area with full kitchen, hobby shop, fitness area, guest suite, garden plots, while-you’re-away services and an underground heated parking with a car wash bay. The homes are equipped with all appliances, including a washer and dryer, as well as in-home storage and walk-in closets.
“We consider the Village Cooperative a first-class organization and we are looking forward to moving in,” added the DeFreeces.
Contact the Village Cooperative of Ute Valley today at (719) 425-8090 to attend an upcoming free informational seminar and get more details about this (62+) community or visit VillageCooperative.com for more information.
