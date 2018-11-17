4 new home communities in great locations with affordable prices: Century Communities
A home is a home is a home … unless it’s a new home and it’s yours. Everyone’s life choices — and budgets — are different, and if you’re looking to buy a new home in the Colorado Springs area, that’s why you should check out the four new home neighborhoods by Century Communities.
Here are five great reasons you should buy your new home now:
1. Affordability: You can get a new home from the high $200s.
2. Move in now: There are quick move-in homes available to fit your lifestyle.
3. Avoid bidding wars: There is no bidding war involved when buying new vs. resale.
4. Build equity: Stop paying rent and start building your own equity with a new home.
5. Save now: The Federal Reserve has indicated it may increase interest rates in 2019.
“Visit one of our communities and choose one that matches your lifestyle, your budget, and that is the best location for you and your dreams. All homes have been carefully designed and crafted to include the latest in design and livability,” said Mike Fenton, vice president of operations for Century Communities’ Colorado Springs Division.
Meadowbrook Crossing at Meadowbrook Parkway and Highway 24
This exciting new community offers affordable single-family homes from the high $200s. You can choose your homesite and select finishes that match your needs and lifestyle. Located minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and shopping and dining at First & Main Town Center.
Forest Meadows at Brookstone Street and Hardwood Circle
This amazing community offers single-family homes starting in the low $300s. Want to get into your new home before the holidays? There are several quick move-in homes available. And, you’ll be minutes from employment centers at Briargate or Northgate business campuses and close to shopping and dining at First & Main Town Center.
Wildgrass at Rockrimmon, at Delmonico Drive and South Rockrimmon Boulevard
Surrounded by mountains, these are must-see, incredible-quality paired homes starting in the low $300s. See how living here puts you close to the Garden of the Gods, I-25, as well as shopping and dining at University Village Shopping Center.
Lake of the Rockies, 17592 Leisure Lake Drive in Monument
Check out these single-family homes from the mid $300s. Living here you can enjoy nearby Monument Lake, private open space and you’re within walking distance to Downtown shops and dining.
Said Fenton, “Talk with one of our New Home Sales Associates today to take advantage of these benefits now while they last. Choose your new home and you can live in the Pikes Peak region, be close to everything, and enjoy the comfort of living in a new affordable, quality home.”
Century Communities was recently named the nation’s fastest-growing public builder by Builder Magazine. They’re bringing quality craftsmanship and designs to the Colorado Springs marketplace with more single-family, paired-home and townhome options. Check out all the new homes and neighborhoods coming on stream in Colorado Springs at www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/colorado-springs-metro and plan your visit today!