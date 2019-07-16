Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High around 90F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.