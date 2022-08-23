Need more sleep? Suffer from aches & pains? Stressed out? Uncle Bud's has solutions for you.

The capabilities of hemp are extensive and varied. It is a natural solution endorsed for its therapeutic powers, which are beneficial to both people and pets. These days, just about every consumer industry, including textiles, food, beverage and beauty, is using hemp.
Uncle Bud's is the leader in Hemp and CBD products manufactured in the USA. Our calming, preventative products -- sold to those 18 years and over -- can have a positive impact on day-to-day living, especially your personal care routines. It's a fact: health, beauty and nutritional products that include CBD (a.k.a. hemp oil) are now considered a staple in the health, fitness and wellness industry.
Put Hemp and CBD products to work for you!
Uncle Bud's offers hemp and CBD products for sleep, pain, stress and more! Our personal care products contain ingredients that you can trust as they are supported by science, with lab tested proprietary formulations.
The line started with Uncle Bud's Topical Pain Reliever, the result of Co-Founder Garrett Greller's search for relief from chronic aches and pains caused by juvenile arthritis. The product did more for his ankles, back, hips and knees than more than two decades of doctor visits -- without the nasty side effects of prescription meds!
"Uncle Bud's has changed my life forever. Now we are on a mission to help millions of people find a more natural, affordable, and trusted solution for their daily aches and pains."
- Garrett Greller
In addition to reducing aches and pains, Uncle Bud's products help revive bodies and aid in their recovery, calm, aid sleep, boost energy, relax, brighten and tighten complexions, and provide all-day freshness and comfort.
Making our mark
Uncle Bud's is fortunate to have a large retail footprint and a loyal consumer base that includes celebrity fans: former professional basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson and award-winning R&B singer Toni Braxton are part of the Uncle Bud's family!
An impressive number of print and broadcast media outlets have featured the Uncle Bud's brand.
Products include:
Price: $35.99
- 750mg CBD Oil (25mg CBD Per Serving)
- Each gummy serving contains 2mg Melatonin & 25mg CBD Oil
- Includes 30 gummies per bottle
- Formulated with 100% Vegan ingredients
- Strawberry Mango Flavor
- Take 1 – 2 Gummies before Bedtime
- Contains No THC
- Made in the USA & Cruelty Free
Price: $29.99
- 10mg CBD per serving
- Pineapple, Lemon, Tangerine, Apple, Cherry, Strawberry Sour Flavored Gummies
- 30 servings
- Take CBD Sour Bud’s Bears in the morning, after a long day of work, before a workout, or whenever you desire!
- Made in the USA & cruelty free
- Contains no THC
Price: $15.99
- Contains 60mg of CBD
- Moisturizes and reduces friction
- Super slick formula
- Tangerine Scented
- Supplement Rich – High in Vitamins A, D & E
- Omega Rich – Helps to maintain healthy skin
- Paraben and Sulfate Free
- Contains NO THC
- Made in the USA & cruelty free
Price: $28.99
- Apply Uncle Bud’s MAXIMUM STRENGTH 240mg CBD Body Revive Roll-On directly onto: back, knees, arms, wrists, shoulders, forehead temples, hips, ankles, muscles, & joints.
- Contains 240mg of Pure CBD oil
- Convenient Roll-On Applicator
- Coconut scented – No overpowering smell
- Supplement Rich – High in Vitamins A, D & E
- Omega Rich – Helps to maintain healthy skin
- Contains NO THC
- Made in the USA & cruelty free
Price: $31.99
- Apply Uncle Bud’s MAXIMUM STRENGTH 240mg CBD Body Revive Gel directly onto: back, knees, arms, wrists, shoulders, forehead temples, hips, ankles, muscles, & joints.
- Contains 240mg of Pure CBD oil
- Quick absorbing gel & a little goes a long way
- Coconut scented – No overpowering smell
- Supplement Rich – High in Vitamins A, D & E
- Omega Rich – Helps to maintain healthy skin
- Contains NO THC
- Made in the USA & cruelty free
Price: $17.99
- Contains 120mg of CBD
- Deeply moisturizes skin when used as a body oil
- Coconut Scented
- Supplement Rich – High in Vitamins A, D & E
- Omega Rich – Helps to maintain healthy skin
- Contains NO THC
- Made in the USA & cruelty free
CBD Calming Cherry Daily Delight Hard Candies
Price: $29.99
- 10mg CBD per serving
- Cherry Flavor Hard Candy
- Sugar-Free
- 30 servings
- Take CBD Cherry Daily Delights in the morning, after a long day of work, before a workout, or whenever you desire!
- Contains no THC
- Made in the USA & Cruelty Free
Price: $29.99
- Maximum strength calming formula for all dog breads & sizes
- Beef flavor & grain-free
- GMP Certified, THC-Free
- 10mg CBD each chew (900mg CBD per package)
- Calming Ingredients: Valerian Root, Turmeric, Chamomile
- VALUE PACK: Contains 90 chews
Special Offer!
Take advantage of 30% off site-wide with code GOLDEN.
Consult with a physician before using any products while on prescribed medication(s).
Visit www.unclebudshemp.com to learn more about Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD products.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only