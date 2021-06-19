Mayberry, Colorado Springs breaks ground

Mayberry, Colorado Springs is a truly complete community. A community where you can live, work, learn, and play! Floor plans are functional, multi-generational suites for guests or home offices. Our homes come standard with 3-car garages with upgrades to 5-car and even RV garages.
Located on the open plains of El Paso County with grand vistas of Pikes Peak and the Front Range, Mayberry is a 630 acre community, located 20 minutes east of Powers Blvd. and East Platte Ave. The community is a five-minute drive to Schriever Air Force Base, and 10 minutes to Peterson Air Force Base.
Mayberry, Colorado Springs is a mixed-use community to include shopping, work, and recreation designed to accommodate RV families and all of their toys. Inspired by the “walkable” towns of the past and the roots of early Colorado Springs, Mayberry will be the “Hometown USA” for those memories. Tree-lined boulevards, a pedestrian-friendly town center, community space, a school, recreation center, and over 110 acres of trails, parks, and open space will articulate a small town, family environment. The 32 acre town center is the heart of the community and the focal point of activity with retail shops, sidewalk cafes, offices, churches, and a central greenway, an essential element of “hometown” where community comes together for civic activities; where friends and families interact. The variety of residential properties will include single family homes and multi-family dwellings. Entire families can find the appropriate home for their life stage and can live within walking distance of one another within a vibrant community.
Colorado is home to more than 90,000 small businesses. A key component to our complete community is Mayberry business park. Designed with the business owner in mind, Mayberry Business park offers many incentives from a wide range of lot sizes, build to suite building options, a zoning designation that allows 75 different uses and enterprise zoning. For more information please contact Jason Kvols at 719-426-7810.
Mayberry builders have begun grading and site preparation of the community’s first lots. We are looking forward to laying the first foundations of our model homes and first 60 homes sold.
"Mayberry Communities will provide home owners with the highest quality home possible at an unmatchable price point," said Mayberry developer, John Mick.
Mayberry, Colorado Springs is a 2,550-unit master planned community designed by renowned developers John Mick and Randy Goodson, a complete community designed by award winning planner Peter Calthorpe.
- Homes now selling from $359,175 to $509,000
- 7 floor plans with options for additional 2 car garage or RV garage
- Multi-generational floor plan and basement options
- Each home comes standard with over $20,000 dollars in high quality upgrades
- 4 interior design selections
- Specialized RV amenities
- Town Center and shopping
- Open space, parks, and playgrounds
- Miles of trails
- Now offering builder incentives
- No HOA
We welcome you to come out to play. Your family will enjoy acres of parks and open space, a community recreation center, and our town center all linked by miles of hiking trails. Not to mention outdoor fishing, hunting, and water recreation at the Ramah State Wildlife area east of Mayberry.
