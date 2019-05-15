Massive rate increases coming to long-term health insurance policies
Starting as early as next month, many long-term care insurance companies will increase their rates, in some cases as much as 300% to 500% higher than what seniors have been accustomed to paying.
In this video, Amada Senior Care CEO/Owner Ken Jenson discusses wanting to help clear the confusion about these policies and to help seniors understand their options. In some cases, the solution may be as simple as activating their policy so they no longer have to pay premiums and can begin to receive benefits.
“If you get a letter from your long-term care insurance policy and they want to raise your premium, call me. We will sit down with you — for free — and tell you what every one of those options mean,” said Jenson.
Amada Senior Care provides top-notch home care, and they’re experts at helping clients get the most from their long-term care insurance. They work with over 300 families and employ more than 350 caregivers who travel from Denver to Pueblo and all points in-between, providing clients with daily living services like cooking, cleaning, dressing, bathing, laundry, transferring, toileting and more.
