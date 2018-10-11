Low-maintenance neighborhoods Estancia and Élan offer uncomplicated living in Cordera
You do the living … they’ll do the rest
Keep it simple — in one of two low-maintenance, villa-style neighborhoods in Cordera. Frustrations like snow removal from walks and driveways, maintenance of landscaping and irrigation systems, and repair and replacement of retaining walls all become things of the past, while Mid-Century Modern architecture is revived with modern amenities for today’s families.
Élan
Built by Keller Homes, Élan is an enclave of stylish, all-new Mid-Century-inspired, low-maintenance patio homes in the coveted Cordera community. They set out to create a cohesive community that integrates architecture and landscape unlike any other in Colorado Springs. This all-new lineup of homes is bright and open, with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
Directly inspired by the design themes prevalent throughout the western United States from the late-1940s through the mid-1960s, Élan offers distinctive style throughout. The integration of landscape, site planning and architecture to promote overall neighborhood aesthetic ensures lasting appeal and value.
Pockets of natural scrub oak dot the neighborhood, miles of trails connect the entire community, and the many homes back to open space. A refined use of stucco, wood and stone, along with an expression of structural features at porches, patios and gable ends, results in a unified collection of Mid-Century Modern-style homes.
Inside, these special homes offer maximum flexibility in lifestyle and use. Gourmet kitchens, main-level living and ample master suites are thoughtfully designed for entertaining and relaxing alike.
Go to cordera.com/villas-cordera/elan/ for more information, or call 719-388-2350 to visit the Élan model home now open at 10409 Marshall Mesa Court.
Estancia
Easy living — it’s the heart and soul of Estancia, with home plans designed specifically for the Estancia community by Vantage Homes. A neighborhood of lovingly designed, spacious, Ranch-style villas where you’ll come and go as you please, without a care in the world. If you’re the type who wants to live the good life — in perfect proportion — now’s the time to right-size your world.
This unique offering is an intimate neighborhood of 43 home sites, but only a small number of those lots remain. You will only find these homes in one of Colorado Springs’ most desirable master-planned communities, Cordera.
Other features Estancia offers are: Fully maintained landscaping, snow and trash removal, four new Villa-style Ranch floor plans designed to fit your lifestyle, stone- and stucco-exterior homes, miles of interconnecting trails and acres of Open Space, a location only 5 minutes from a gym, shopping, hospitals, doctors, and restaurants. And that’s not to mention the breathtaking views of the Front Range, plus convenient access to Powers and I-25.
Go to cordera.com/villas-cordera/estancia-2/ for more information, or call 719-495-5996 to visit the Estancia model home now open at 4754 Portillo Place.
In addition to low-maintenance living, Cordera also offers beautiful new single-family homes affordably priced from the $400s to the $900s, by Colorado Springs’ best home builders, like Campbell Homes, Creekstone Homes, Keller Homes, Saddletree Homes, Vantage Homes and Goetzmann Homes. Nine homes will be ready for move-in this year, and new homesites will be available to build on this fall. To see move-in-ready homes, visit cordera.com/available_homes/.