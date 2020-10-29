The Denver Broncos play host to the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in a divisional battle between teams with identical 2-4 records that are looking to turn their seasons around after slow starts to the season. Los Angeles enters the game as a 3-point road favorite with the game’s over/under set at 45 points on SportsBetting.com.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Date: Sunday, November 1, 4:05 p.m. ET
Odds: Broncos +3
Over/Under: 45
Denver Broncos Team Review
The Broncos had a two-game winning streak snapped in emphatic fashion last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 43-16 after closing as 7-point underdogs at SportsBetting.com. Smart bettors were on the Broncos last week with the spread dropping from +10.5 to +7 by kickoff, but they weren’t rewarded.
The Broncos were plagued by injuries heading into last Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs, and they lost another nose tackle for the season so it’s the same old story unfortunately. Drew Lock returned the week before, but he’s making the same “rookie” mistakes he did early on and last season. Lock completed just 60 percent of his passes with no passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to K.C.
Denver also had starting running back Melvin Gordon available despite a DUI citation that could have led to a suspension, and he too had a lackluster game, coughing up two crucial fumbles. Phillip Lindsey was knocked out of the contest and now is in the concussion protocol so his status for Week 8 is to be determined.
If there’s any bright spot from Sunday, it’s that the Denver defense actually performed better than the final score would indicate, holding the high-powered Chiefs offense to 286 yards and 29 points as Kansas City had both a defensive score and a special teams touchdown.
Still, that was just one game against a Super Bowl contender. The Broncos could still have the team pointed in the right direction after a slow start to the season, but a divisional win against a fellow sub.-500 team will go a long way towards proving where this team really stands.
Los Angeles Chargers Odds Breakdown
Rookie starting quarterback Justin Herbert has shown plenty of promise for the Chargers so far this year, averaging more than 300 passing yards per game and a 67.4 completion percentage with 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions. But his statistical success hasn’t really translated to many wins – or even points.
Despite an explosive offense that currently ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per game, the Chargers rank just 21st in scoring offense, unable to turn the offensive production into points. That lack of scoring, combined with a defense that is average in nearly every category, has led to just a 2-4 record on the season, with only one of those wins coming with Herbert at the helm.
But the Chargers do have a little momentum heading into the Week 8 showdown with the Broncos after topping the Jacksonville Jaguars 39-29 behind Herbert’s best game of his young career. Last Sunday, Herbert threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns while also tallying 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Broncos vs. Chargers Week 8 Betting Odds Prediction
These teams enter the game with identical records in quite similar circumstances – banged up, led by rookie quarterbacks (okay, Lock isn’t a rookie but he’s playing like one!) and looking to turn their seasons around after poor stretches. The key difference ahead of this matchup is that the Chargers have momentum after a big win while the Broncos were embarrassed in a measuring stick game at home.
Take the Chargers as a road favorite in this game as Herbert seems to be in a rhythm with the offense clicking.
Pick: Chargers -3
SportsBetting.com is a licensed sportsbook in the state of Colorado. Customers 21 years and older within Colorado state lines can wager legally through the website or mobile app beginning September 1. The content above is solely for informational purposes and does not guarantee future winnings.