Location, location, location: supreme new lots, gorgeous new Saddletree homes
It is no easy feat to find the perfect home. It’s even more of a challenge to find your dream home on your dream lot in your preferred neighborhood. That’s where Saddletree Homes comes in. As the options in this booming, beautiful city of Colorado Springs become slimmer, Saddletree Homes offerings remain as strong and desirable as ever.
“We know that the availability of quality lots is limited, and that is why we are so excited to offer brand-new lots in some of the most sought-after master-planned communities in the Springs,” said Kelley Barcus, CEO of Saddletree Homes. This semi-custom and full-custom builder offers an impressive variety of lots in the northern region of Colorado Springs in the celebrated communities of The Farm, Sanctuary Pointe, Cordera, Flying Horse and Flying Horse North.
There is truly something for everyone. Whether someone is looking for the convenience and natural light of a walkout lot; the luxury, size and unique topography of an estate lot; the ease and privacy of a corner lot; or the value and convenience of a flat lot, the options are plentiful. “Even in such a tight housing market, we make it our goal to meet our clients’ visions without compromise — we tailor to their needs and desires, so they can not only enjoy their house but love their home,” Barcus said.
It is not only the options themselves, but the service that comes along with them that makes the buying experience so exciting. Every Saddletree Homes buyer is assigned a New Home Specialist, who will ask critical questions to understand their lifestyle and their dream home wishes. Based on this information, they will draw from their extensive knowledge and numerous years working as part of the Saddletree Homes team to identify their desires in a lot, and the ideal floor plan for them. They will then help maximize the value of your selection by placing the house at the best angle on the lot.
“We do not merely place a house onto a lot; we give our buyers the ability and the freedom to customize so that in the end it is their home — something that they played a part in designing with the resources and close guidance of our team of experts,” Barcus said. “An excellent lot completes the whole package, and it is a homerun to have a great house on a lot that suits your needs, that is curated to your unique lifestyle.”
To have an abundance of options when choices are so limited in Colorado Springs is refreshing to buyers from near and far. Saddletree Homes has been a part of the community for 25 years, and as a result, has developed partnerships with top developers. This is in contrast to the many new building companies that have set up shop as the local economy has improved. As a respected name in the local homebuilding industry, developers celebrate in having Saddletree Homes represented in their neighborhoods with their stunning and elegant homes.
SaddletreeHomes.com provides interactive lot maps that detail their current lot availability in each community. Interested buyers can browse the site and are also encouraged to visit a model home in Cordera, Sanctuary Pointe or The Farm.
Saddletree Homes is an award-winning, luxury homebuilding company that has been serving El Paso County for 25 years. Founded by Lee Bolin and Kelley J. Barcus, Saddletree Homes remains one of the most well-known and respected homebuilders in Colorado Springs, and has nearly 50 years of experience in the industry. Today, Kelley leads a gifted team of professionals who are dedicated to building luxury, semi-custom and full-custom homes. To learn more, call 719-BUILDER, or visit SaddletreeHomes.com.