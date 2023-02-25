Live abundantly at The Farm

Who says you can’t have it all? You can, if you buy a home at The Farm, from one of our outstanding Home Builders (including Goetzmann Custom Homes, Saddletree Homes, Vanguard Homes and Vantage Homes, all of whom offer homes with inviting exteriors and floorplans, and stately interior finishes). A Community Closeout offers your last opportunity to live where the good life is harvested every day.

Priced from the mid-$700s to $1 Million+, life at The Farm offers acres of open space and community trails, parks and pocket parks connected by Colorado Springs’ first Linear Park System. So that everything you love – your home, your neighborhood and your neighbors – and everything you love to do – outdoor recreation, shopping, eating out, visiting local attractions and more – are easily accessible! Plus, The Farm community is located within the highly regarded Academy School District 20. Your child could attend the Da Vinci Academy; Discovery Canyon Campus, with three schools serving K-12 students on one International Baccalaureate campus; or The Classical Academy as a resident of The Farm.

Close on a Community Closeout!

Available inventory on spectacular single-family lots is moving fast – don't miss out on three homes built by two of the four builders – Vanguard Homes and Vantage Homes – in The Farm.

For your consideration:

1057 Seabiscuit Drive

Vanguard Homes’ Brentford floorplan with a Craftsman elevation! The four-bedroom, three-bath ranch style home with 3,723 total square feet, on a 6,000-square-foot lot, features a two-car extended garage, study and finished basement, and backs to open space. Priced at $789,888; MLS #4172069.

11614 Justify Drive

The Eastleigh Floorplan with a Craftsman elevation and mountain views offers 3,751 total square feet on a 7,576-square-foot lot. The two-story plan features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a four-car garage. Priced at $859,888; MLS #8993390.

1142 Charismatic Way

Vantage Homes’ Berkley Floorplan offers 3,625 total feet that offers four bedrooms – including a main-level Master Suite with a four-piece spa bath – four bathrooms, floor to ceiling fireplace, finished 9’ basement and covered patio on a flat lot (6,513 square feet) that backs to a walking trail. Priced at $799,900; MLS #4008240.

These homes put you in the heart of a community with an abundance of delight. From the nature that surrounds you to the natural gathering that will connect you, it is all here. But hurry – you know what happens to all good things. Get your piece of The Farm before they’re gone!

Enjoy life’s simple pleasures

Everything you need to live life to the fullest resides at The Farm! The community’s clubhouse, The Gathering Place, is a hub of activity, with a pool, fitness facility, indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, and built-in digital capabilities. There are a host of programs available for children, teens and adults, from water sports at The Lake and The Pool to art classes, entertainment and ongoing opportunities for socialization. And let’s not forget the assorted clubs, camps, games and events happening throughout the year!

The Farm is located off Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive. Plan your visit today! Call 719-649-7801 or email lnigon@laplatallc.com or cquimby@laplatallc.com for more information.