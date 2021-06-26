At The Farm, we are proponents, protectors, and preservationists of the lost art of connection—the human and natural kinds. It ties the community and land together while guiding our approach to parks and trails. At Colorado Springs’ first linear park system, your family can literally spend weeks exploring the parks and pocket parks that run from end-to-end through the entire community. They’re connected and navigable by a thoughtfully considered trail system for your daily run or to mark the milestone of her first, two-wheel bicycle lesson.
Park spotlights: Knoll Park and Foothills Farm Park
All sizes and ages of families (even singletons and retirees) love the natural landscaping and beautiful mountain vistas for picnics here at Knoll Park, where a cool Cracked Egg sculpture presides over the fun. Ringed by pretty Ponderosa pines, benches abound for parents overlooking the sculpture—which happens to have been designed for climbing and hiding in.
What the locals call the Apple Park, thanks to its cool play structure shaped like the ubiquitous fruit, Foothills Farm Park has three play areas. Two of these are age-appropriate for toddlers or tweens alike while one is a green climbing tube—you have to see the kids take this on to believe it. You can spot the park a ways away, thanks to the colorful cow sculpture that stands watching the fun.
The Gathering Place
The spectacular Gathering Place featuring a clubhouse, pool and outdoor amenities beckons you for fun with friends and neighbors, as does an abundance of scenery adjacent, including the nature preserve, views and a picturesque pond (Lake Ann). Here families can fish, kayak or paddleboard to their hearts’ content. After work, relax and enjoy time with family and neighbors at the Winner’s Circle Courtyard, Jockey Club Patio or Pond Overlook, or even fit in a fitness class before dinner. All of this can be yours with HOA dues set at only $155 a month, which includes other services as well.
Your new home at The Farm
New homes range from the $500s to over $1 million with choices plentiful. Homesites are available now in multiple areas of the community with the newest batch of lots nestled along a dedicated open space area. Lots are moving fast — visit today to pick out yours.
Brand new homesites recently released
You really must walk our “latest and greatest” final phase for 87 homesites. A recent drive up to the top of one of the community’s cul de sacs offered tremendous mountain landscapes during a sunset that painted the foothills gold. Kids were running around the park and adults with strollers or with Fitbits were setting out on a fitness trek through the neighborhoods. The new sites are located adjacent to a natural preserve area and among open space hills, trails and forested vales—but these premier sites are going quickly. Find yours adjacent to a park or The Gathering Place to gain that Colorado lifestyle you’ve been coveting for years.
Our best-in-class builders
The builders here understand your need for a custom-feel for finishes and exteriors. A drive through the neighborhoods at The Farm yields so many cool options for whatever lot or home size you require. There are mid-century modern stunners with black, streamlined garage doors; modern stone fencing and details on the homes; and impressive outdoor living areas with composite decking and geometric railings.
The landscapes are beautiful too, with water features and foliage creating calm and relaxing oases you really need in times of stress. Modern farmhouse and updated traditional looks are also available from our outstanding builders—your vision of home sweet home will be fulfilled beyond your wildest dreams. For ideas, visit the model homes in the neighborhood to take in the latest in interior design and architecture.
Unsurpassed location
The Farm is ideally located close to I-25 and an abundance of conveniences, including restaurants, shops, recreation, entertainment, and easy highway access to the Colorado Springs destinations we all treasure or easily head north to Denver.
There is no shortage of ways to make The Farm your daily refuge. Start living abundantly by visiting TheFarmColorado.com or by visiting The Farm in person. Just take the Interquest Parkway exit off of I-25 and head north on Voyager to Ridgeline Drive. Explore the community and follow signs to model homes to envision your future at The Farm today.
