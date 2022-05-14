Last-chance construction at La Plata Communities’ Cordera and The Farm

Brand new homes – already or nearly completed – offer home buyers a fast move-in. In fact, the only thing missing from our final inventory homes at Cordera and The Farm are the purchasers – who should act quickly, as the houses will not be available for long!
These Inventory homes incorporate the features most wanted in a home, offering many advantages to homebuyers, including:
- What you see is what you get! Details have already been determined and selected. (Available customization depends on the stage of the build process.)
- Faster move in than new construction.
- The ability to lock in your interest rate – before they rise – for a more affordable mortgage.
Campbell Homes presents The Carnegie, a garden-level home with 3,890 square feet that includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. Entertain by the custom wine bar in the formal dining room, on the covered rear deck with installed gas line for barbecues, or in the finished basement that has a wet bar and expanded rec room. The open floor plan showcases a large island and gourmet appliances in the kitchen, a dining nook, and a stone fireplace in the living room. Wood-look flooring is installed throughout.
Saddletree Homes has two inventory homes available in Cordera. The first is a Ventura Boulevard plan, a 3,814-square-foot five-bedroom, four-bath home with an office, wet bar and four-car garage on a corner lot. The anticipated completion date for is late 2022/early 2023. The second home is a 4,280-square-foot Magnolia plan with five bedrooms, six baths, and a three-car garage. The approximate date of completion is February 2023.
Toll Brothers is offering The Vineyard – a furnished model that is 3,616 square feet, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished basement. The home has a Farmhouse exterior, mountain views and is fully landscaped. The great room opens to a gourmet kitchen with quartz slab countertops, an expansive island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel vent hood, wall microwave/oven and refrigerator, and gas cooktop, and a light, bright casual dining area. The private master suite is on the main level, as are a guest bedroom and bath, flex room and a laundry room. The basement has two bedrooms, a full bath, and a large flex space. The large rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining. An expanded two-car garage offers ample room for vehicles and storage. Available August 2022.
Vantage Homes’ inventory houses in Cordera include The Fairhope and The Mustang.
The Fairhope plan currently under construction offers 4,254 square feet in an open-concept two-story home. The main level has a study with double doors, owner’s entry, powder room, two-story great room with a soaring ceiling and large rear windows, dining room and flex room. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry. The upper level includes a private master suite with a five-piece bath and freestanding tub, plus two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, two bathrooms and a full laundry. The finished basement, with walkout to a covered deck, offers a rec room, bedroom, bathroom, and full wet bar. A three-car garage and A/C prep are also included.
The 4,021-square-foot Mustang home under construction is a modern, spacious, open-concept walk-out ranch plan with a three-car garage. It has an inviting great room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. A large deck with a cover offers outdoor entertainment space. The main level features a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and island, the master suite, and a flex room for office or formal dining. The walkout basement includes two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a rec room with wet bar.
Live Happily, Wholesomely and Abundantly at The Farm
The Farm is an intimate location where residents lead an active lifestyle in natural surroundings. The community’s Linear Park system links every neighborhood to parks, ponds, nearly four miles of trails and 130 acres of dedicated open spaces. In total, there are approximately 10 acres for recreational fun, from trekking to fishing and paddleboarding.
Vantage Homes has The Derby and Nokota floorplan currently under construction at The Farm.
The Derby Ranch Home is 3,060 square feet and a Farmhouse exterior, covered front porch and rear patio. The flat lot backs to a walking trial and neighborhood road. The master bedroom suite, with boxed bay window, walk-in closet and four-piece spa bath with a barrier-free walk-in shower, tile floor and double vanities is on the main level, as is a second bedroom with walk-in closet, half-bath, great room with corner fireplace, dining area with sliding glass door walkout to the covered patio, laundry room with base cabinet and sink, and a gourmet kitchen with oversized island, stainless steel dishwasher, gas cooktop and microwave/wall oven combination. The basement will be finished to include a spacious rec room with wet bar, a three-quarter bath and two bedrooms.
The 3,828-square-foot Nokota is a four bedroom, three bath, three-car garage home with many upgrades. A large covered rear patio has a gas stub ready for a fire pit or gas grill. The main level includes a master bedroom with a four-piece spa bath, second bedroom, full half bath, and large great room with a cultured stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a contemporary mantle. The gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinets, gas cooktop, head-turning backsplash, Euro vent hood, microwave/wall vent combo, and an oversized island beneath three kitchen pendants. There are hardwood red oak floors in the entry, the owner’s entry (with boot bench and A/C prep), two hallways, the great room, kitchen and dining area. The laundry includes white cabinets, countertop and sink. The finished basement has two bedrooms, a three-quarter bath, large rec room and wet bar. There is also rough-in plumbing for a future guest suite.
Call 719-649-7801 or email lnigon@laplatallc.com or cquimby@laplatallc.com for more information.
