Laser Treatments vs Hair Transplants

On average, adults lose a hundred strands of hair from their scalps on a daily basis. While most people are fortunate enough to grow it back, others see a bald spot approaching way before old age. Several factors obstruct the growth of new hair. These include hormonal changes, genes, age, poor nutrition, medical conditions, and medical treatment side effects and stress.
There are some treatments that you can opt for to prevent hair loss or even reverse it if possible. Those include:
- Laser therapy
- Hair transplant
- Medicines such as Finasteride and Rogaine
The question, however, is which is the better treatment or a more suitable option for you. In this article, we are going to compare two of these treatments to help you make a comparison and choose the best for yourself.
Laser Therapy
In laser therapy, experts usually use cold lasers that produce a unique kind of red light. After decades of research, studies proved that red light, with coherent wavelengths of 670 and 630nm, is at the optimal frequency to revive the growth of new hair.
What we can translate in simple terms is that red light, a form of energy, treats your hair follicle base and is able to re-energize and stimulate the mitochondria present in your cells. It’s basic scientific knowledge that the mitochondria act as a powerhouse for your cells. The process of successfully reviving them is similar to breathing new life into an old, worn-out power plant.
Once these recover to the point where they regulate healthy functioning, the mitochondria are then capable of repairing and reproducing hair follicles on your scalp. This is just like restoring them to their original purpose and function. What you experience, as a result, is the growth of noticeably healthier and thicker hair. In fact, with time, you will also experience new hair growing from the follicles that had previously become dormant.
Devices that Emit Laser Light Therapy
There are several devices on the market today that use low-level laser light therapy to regrow hair on the scalps of men and women. There are laser caps, hair combs, and in-clinic machines.
These devices use laser therapy which is emitted through diodes to stimulate blood flow in the scalp’s tissue. With the proper blood flow, the scalp and hair follicles are able to receive the necessary nutrients and oxygen levels needed to support a healthy head of hair. This process will also help promote new hair growth in the scalp area.
Hair Transplants
A hair transplant, on the other hand, is a surgery in which hair from one part of your body is moved to another. This procedure is minimally invasive, and we have seen it used commonly since the 1950s in the U.S. and now, globally. It is most evident in treating male-pattern baldness.
There are two popular types of hair transplants: FUE and FUSS.
FUSS is short for Follicular Unit Strip Surgery. During this procedure, professionals remove a strip of your skin from a non-balding area, which is usually the back of your head. They then close the cut and hide it with your surrounding hair.
The experts then further divide the strip of your scalp into sections called grafts. These usually contain just one or at the most, a few hairs. They relocate each of these to your balding areas.
One disadvantage with FUSS is that there is usually a scar left behind at the donor site. In some extreme cases, people even experience swelling and pain in this area.
FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is when experts shave the back of your head and then remove each individual follicle of hair. After this transplant procedure, the donor sites heal comparatively well and leave only a few noticeable dots behind. Your surrounding hair, however, also covers these dots.
Transplant vs Laser
Laser therapy is pain-free as it does not involve an invasive process. Therefore, as a result, you do not even require a recovery period after using a laser cap. A laser cap has many benefits, and we see many people preferring this form of hair treatment.
Surgery, on the other hand, is an altogether completely different matter. Your scalp can possibly become quite tender post-surgery. At the very least, you will most certainly have to wear bandages for a couple of days and take pain medications your doctor will prescribe. Furthermore, you will also need to take antibiotics to keep infection away or anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce swelling.
Additionally, there is no certain recovery period for FUSS and FUE. Although relatively speaking, FUE requires a shorter recovery time.
We generally see people returning to work the week after the procedure. If you sustain stitches during the surgery, you will likely heal from them in ten days.
As per professional plastic surgeons, most of the hair from the transplant will fall out six weeks after the surgery. You should see the new growth of hair visibly in your recipient areas in a matter of months. Your new hair should grow at a rate of a half-inch per month.
Cost Comparison
Generally, most laser caps will cost you around $1,000 or even less. You get to keep them for continual use. The laser caps will have a monetary worth based on how many diodes are present in the cap.
Hair transplant, on the contrary, varies greatly, and many factors influence it. Generally, the cost lies around $15,000 but can vary depending on the team of experts and other factors. These include:
- The type of procedure you choose
- The amount of hair your doctor will remove
- Location-where you choose to have surgery and the quality of the doctors and organization you use.
Final Thoughts
You can choose from several options to treat your hair loss problem. Laser therapy and hair transplants are the most common and popular types of treatment. The effectiveness of each method also depends on the severity of your hair loss problem and other factors. With our guidance, it will be easier for you to verify which treatment option would suit you best. Regardless of which treatment option you settle for, remember that each hair regrowth journey requires practicing a healthy hair-care routine as well.