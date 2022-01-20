La-Z-Boy's N. Academy Boulevard Location in Active Remodel

The La-Z-Boy brand produces furniture that feels as good as it looks. . .and an ongoing major renovation of its 7087 N. Academy Boulevard location in Colorado Springs will ensure that the showroom looks as good as it feels!
Guests will still find an admirable ambiance in which to be inspired as they search for all the things that they have come to expect from La-Z-Boy, including:
Styles from classic to casual (and everything in-between!).
Handcrafted quality with exceptional durability and long-lasting comfort.
Custom design services that allow for a “personal stamp.”
Plus, we are offering clearance sale prices on upholstery, tables, rugs, art, lamps, and accessories!
The overhaul is scheduled to be unveiled in May.
Do not let a little dust come between a fresh new look for your home; visit us and find design inspiration, whatever your style. While the showroom may look a bit different, the La-Z-Boy team is waiting to welcome you with the same hospitality and make your house a home.
Phone 719-593-7888 or visit the La-Z-Boy online for more information.
