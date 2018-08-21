La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs' award-winning interior design team has spent decades turning their customers' dreams into realities. Expert interior designer Jessica Brown wants to make it easy for you to create the home of your dreams with the help of her seven-part video series, "The 7 Layers of Design."
In this sixth video installment from the series, Jessica describes how to successfully use accessories like artwork, greenery, clocks, statuary, and more to create visual interest in your living spaces and tie together your interior design scheme.
