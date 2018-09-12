La-Z-Boy’s 7 Layers of Design - Part VII: Lighting
La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs' award-winning interior design team has spent decades turning their customers' dreams into realities. Expert interior designer Jessica Brown wants to make it easy for you to create the home of your dreams with the help of her seven-part video series, "The 7 Layers of Design."
In this seventh and final video installment from the series, Jessica discusses one of the most neglected layers of good design — interior lighting. She covers the different types of lighting, including: Task Lighting, Up Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Ambient Lighting, as well as the various functions they serve.
