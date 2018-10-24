sponsored
La-Z-Boy receives BBB 2018 Excellence in Customer Service Award
The staff at La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs is always committed to making your furniture shopping experience as fun and easy as possible. That’s why they are truly honored to be recipients of the 2018 Better Business Bureau’s Excellence in Customer Service award.
In this video, Director of Design Services Jessica Brown explains how grateful they are to their customers for this honor, and how excellence in customer service is at the core of everything they do.
To experience an award-winning furniture shopping experience, stop by La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs at 7087 North Academy Boulevard, call 719-593-7888 or visit La-Z-Boy.com/Colorado-Springs/N-Academy-Blvd/.