This August, be sure to purchase your tickets to the 65th Annual Colorado Springs Parade of Homes to enjoy La-Z-Boy's delightful design at 1460 Trumpeters Court in Monument. Working with Level 1 Homes, the designers at La-Z-Boy became totally inspired by the floor plan and layout of the Calais model, where they incorporated modern touches with a twist in this luxury rancher designed to be your accessible, mobility-friendly forever home. Pops of coral spark in inviting spaces with granite beiges and warm ochers. Earthen plates and gleaming brass and brushed silver artwork throughout add luxury and warmth for a truly exciting experience. Sleek lines and geometric shapes create an appealing comfort with an unfussy feel. Walk into this beauty, and come away with ideas how you might take advantage of La-Z-Boy's complementary in-house designers to engage your senses and elevate your own home into the perfect space for living your best life.