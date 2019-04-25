La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs named one of the top-10 locations in North America
In this video, La-Z-Boy Director of Design Services Jessica Brown shares that La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs was recently recognized by High Point Market as the No.7 La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery Store out of 350 stores in North America. They are very appreciative for their loyal customers who shop at the locally owned store year after year.
La-Z-Boy’s new store is currently under construction at 3826 Bloomington Street in the First & Main Town Center, with the grand opening of the 19,000-square-foot store scheduled for early May. This expansion also means they’re looking to hire exceptional salespeople! To apply, contact their Sales Manager Ben Gordon via email at ben@lzbfgcs.com.
The La-Z-Boy of Colorado Springs store at 7087 N. Academy Boulevard is currently open for business. For more information visit them online, or call 719-593-7888.