La-Z-Boy Colorado Springs reaches out to help furnish new Ronald McDonald House
Over the past 32 years, from their 311 N. Logan St. location, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado have served 10,000 families with critically or severely ill children.
Since the majority of Pediatric Acute and Emergent services have moved to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs/UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, a new Ronald McDonald House is now being built in that area to better serve families of the children receiving services there. The new Ronald McDonald House will be four times the previous location’s size, doubling the capacity of its former location.
In this video, Sam Rush-Walton, development director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, and Jessica Brown, director of design services at La-Z-Boy Colorado Springs, reach out to La-Z-Boy fans and friends to help raise funds to furnish this new Ronald McDonald House.
To make a donation, call Sam Rush-Walton at 719-375-3871 or email her at sam@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.