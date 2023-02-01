Kevin Durant Hits New Milestone During Nets Win Over Cavs

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has taken another big step in terms of his historical footprint within the NBA. The 34-year-old bagged 32 points in his team’s latest win, a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in doing so, moved into 15th place on the all-time scoring list.

Durant passed five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan on that list and also moved into the 21st spot in terms of 3-pointers made in the league. Things are looking up for both Durant and head coach Jacque Vaughn, and if you are interested in checking out the NBA odds tomorrow, you’ll see that Brooklyn is now up into third place in terms of championship betting, behind just the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Things are looking a whole lot better at the Barclays Center this season than last, and the poor displays that led to the departure of Steve Nash have given way to an altogether better vibe around the Nets and a much more effective series of displays on the court under Vaughn.

Durant’s great run of form has helped him lead the way in the NBA All-Star voting. Fan votes account for 50% of the process, and the Brooklyn star leads the way in the Eastern Conference with over 3 million votes.

Indeed only LeBron James has more votes, the Los Angeles Lakers man having 3.1 million votes to his name. Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star pick, having been selected every year between 2010 and 2022, with the exception of 2020.

He is also creeping up into the NBA MVP picture (behind the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum), an award he previously collected in 2014, and his enduring qualities were applauded by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after his side lost to the Nets.

“If he gets better, that would be wonderful for him, but I don’t know how you can get a whole lot better. He loves the game as much as anybody has ever loved the game,” Popovich added.

The Nets started the season in stop-start fashion, going 9-11 from their first twenty games, but Durant believes his team is now in the right rhythm to really scare off the opposition.

“We understand how we want to play every night. I feel like the league is always on notice with the talent we have on our team. I don’t think anybody takes us for granted when they’re preparing for us each night. We’ve found some things that were good for us on both ends of the floor, and [we] want to just be consistent with executing those things as we move forward. So, it’s good to have winning streaks. But we’re more concerned with how we’re playing and what we’re doing to produce the wins. I think we’re walking in the right direction when it comes to that,” Durant added.

The Nets are now genuine contenders to win their first-ever NBA title, and it's one that Durant will want to secure to go with his previous two championship rings, picked up during his three-season stint with the Golden State Warriors.