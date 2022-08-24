Kemper Dance Academy busts a move to a new location

Mark your calendars for the Grand Opening on August 27!
Kemper Dance Academy has moved to a larger building, with five studio spaces. What does this mean to all our amazing dancers – current and future? There are even more opportunities for people of all ages to explore and grow through the art of dance! More space means more classes, and more instruction in more dance styles. Classes in ballet, jazz/lyrical, leaps and turns, tap, Hip-Hop, Acro/Gymnastics and Poms/Cheer will be able to be joined by ballroom, belly dancing, Bollywood and more.
Additionally, the new academy offers performance space for shows in addition to KDA’s big winter and spring Showcases for KDA dancers aged 3-19, with separate and distinct companies for Mini Hip-Hop, Mini Jazz, Elite Hip-Hop, Elite Jazz, Pro Hip-Hop, Pro Jazz and Tap.
“The new space is, in a word, ‘inspirational’,” said Founder and Artistic Director Jeni Kemper, a Colorado Springs native. “The building was rejuvenated from an existing university into a state-of-the-art facility, with space for our dancers, their families, and our staff. I smile every time I pull up to the front door and walk through the new KDA.”
Kemper Dance Academy’s Grand Opening will be on August 27 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 2120 Hollow Brook Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo., and you are invited! See – first-hand – the result of the seven months of renovations to the location! There will be something for everyone at the event, from food trucks to giveaways, free dance classes, a bounce house and studio tours. RSVP to 719-325-6234 or email KDAFrontOffice@gmail.com to let us know you will be joining us.
No stranger to Colorado Springs families, KDA has been providing high quality, professional instruction in a positive and friendly atmosphere for 13 years. There are currently over 175 students, and of a recent graduating class, 75% are going to be pursuing dance in college. Over the course of KDA history, dancers have found creative careers at Disneyland; in Las Vegas, performing in trade shows or with entertainers; and at Knotts Berry Farm.. .and, most importantly, became amazing humans.
The artistic team – led by dancer, mentor, instructor, and award-winning choreographer Jeni Kemper – has been creating well-rounded people who dance, are confident, disciplined, and equipped with physical strength and endurance. Everyone teaching – all professional performers in their own right – are excited to share their knowledge and talents with dancers, working to challenge the next generation of dancers.
“I am so grateful for my 10 instructors, including four directors, each specializing in a particular dance style, for keeping our programs both up-to-date and top-notch,” said Kemper. “KDA provides a foundation for more than dance; we provide foundation for a lifetime, whatever path our dancers take professionally.”
The Fall Session is starting September 6; open enrollment is underway for classes of your choice for all ages! Register and pay for the first month’s tuition and save $10 on the registration fee. Register online at KemperDanceAcademy.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only