Keep the monsters out with managed firewall
Things can get scary when it comes to computer security. All sorts of creepy crawly viruses, bots, spyware, trojans and worms have the potential to invade your business’ network. Every year, more and more money is lost as a result of data breaches. In fact, by 2020, it is estimated that the average cost of a single data breach will exceed $150 million.
While some attacks make you jump out of your seat, others can be gradual and drain the life force of your business over time. Two of the most common breaches result from malware and phishing scams. When it comes to malware, attackers create malicious code intended to steal or destroy data. With phishing scams, the monsters camouflage themselves through email as reputable companies (such as a banks) or even as government authorities, which prompts the user to share sensitive information like usernames, passwords and credit card numbers.
Some hackers and attackers do it for fun, like a hobby. Others steal bank information for financial gain. Some want the information to take down or get an edge on competitors. Still others have political or “hacktivist” agendas for breaking into a network. Whatever the reason, you’ll want to protect your business from the monsters — who can strike anytime, night or day.
A firewall is an effective solution because it blocks malicious activity — it is the first line of defense between your server and the attacker. It can keep them from getting into your network, and even prevent employees from websites that pose a security risk. If you think of it as a house, a firewall is like a bolt lock — the attacker won’t get in and your loved ones and prized possessions will be unscathed and unaware that anyone ever tried to enter.
Managed firewall takes it a step further — it’s more like a home security and surveillance system. With this defense mechanism, not only will your home be safe, but you will know the date and time of the attack, receive an immediate alert and response, and even have visual cues about the appearance of the attacker. With managed firewall, a team of qualified security experts, like those at Springs Hosting, monitor your network traffic, and can immediately detect when there is unusual activity. Once detected, it can be immediately resolved. This analysis and reporting can help maintain and strengthen firewall infrastructure, while keeping it up-to-date.
Springs Hosting can show you how they will protect your business network and servers from ever-changing internet-borne attacks. Call 719-393-9266 to learn more.