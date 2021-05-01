Kaylee's family: Please buy your ticket for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Kaylee and her family, (l. to r. Kaylee, Mom Jen, Dad Nick and sister Jill) want you to know how the annual Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway makes them feel.
“We absolutely love the Dream Home Giveaway! The homes are always so beautiful and dreamy! It is truly a win-win for everyone. Someone wins a house! What!? And lives are saved. It really doesn’t get much better than that,” said Kaylee.
Kaylee’s story
In December 2014, Kaylee Chavez was only 10 years old. With bad headaches and no appetite, the family was told it was only a virus.
“One morning, she rolled over and got sick, too weak to even get out of bed,” said Kaylee’s Mom, Jen Chavez.
On December 5th, the doctor saw a tumor on the CT scan and told the family that Kaylee would need brain surgery. Her odds of survival were only 50 percent. She survived the surgery, but her cancer had spread: There were spots on Kaylee’s spine. She was allowed to go home at Christmas but everyone was so worried it would be their last one with their beloved daughter.
After Kaylee’ grandfather sought a referral from St. Jude’s the family was able to go there and receive six weeks of radiation therapy and seven rounds of chemotherapy, Kaylee’s disease was undetectable—and she’s now a sixteen-year-old working hard at her first job, loving rock-climbing and just hanging out with friends.
“We didn’t know if Kaylee would survive. But we believe St. Jude’s supporters and all the prayers from our Colorado Springs community pulled her, and us, through those terrible yet hopeful times,” Jen said. Kaylee has been in remission for 6 years and visits St. Jude regularly for checkups.
“We have been changed as an entire family but also everyone that knows us has been changed. We are all more aware of the life changing challenges that childhood cancer has on patients and families. We are also incredibly thankful to know so much more about the mission of St. Jude and thankful they work so diligently to save children’s lives. Because of their perseverance, Kaylee is alive and healthy today,” said Jen.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway impact keeps growing
Thanks to your help and hard work, families like Kaylee’s’ across the country hope to celebrate another record-breaking year of fundraising for St. Jude. In Colorado Springs, the goal is to raise more than ever before--$1 million for the kids of St. Jude!
Already, 35% of available tickets have been sold after the first day of the campaign!
Tickets can be reserved by visiting dreamhome.org or by calling 800-379-5217
And of course, you know that it’s not only Kaylee’s family who are impacted. Thousands of families across the country are helped by the generosity of partners like you. It’s because of your continued support that St. Jude patients never lose hope. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house details
Located in Banning Lewis Ranch community, the house is brought to you by Covington Homes for the sixth year in a row. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, approximately 3,200 square feet and a 3-car garage, it’s a raised ranch with an impressive Tuscan exterior and Modern Farmhouse interior. It includes:
- Full Finished Basement with Wet Bar
- Gourmet Kitchen (Includes Designer Staggered Cabinetry, Stainless Double Wall Ovens, Gas Cook-Top, Microwave, Air Switch at Island, & Gas Line)
- Butler’s Pantry in Kitchen with solid surface countertops throughout
- Beautiful Wrought Iron Railings
- 9 ft. ceilings throughout entire home and 8 ft. doors on the main level
- Fully landscaped yard with fence
- Brizo Designer faucets and accessories, beautiful Bosch Appliances, Trane energy-efficient HVAC system, and luxurious flooring and finishes by Shaw.
- HERS rating
“We can’t express the amazing support we experience from all of the prize donations, and the local businesses and the Colorado Springs community. I have worked for St. Jude for a long time and have never been so gratified at the level of energy and commitment of our fabulous, Colorado Springs supporters. Thank you on behalf of Kaylee and the families of St. Jude!” said Haley Cameron, Regional Development Director.
“The hospital was an amazing blessing. It really felt like we were with family every day that we were there. We made many friends at St. Jude and still keep in touch with a lot of them still today,” said Kaylee’s proud Dad, Nick Chavez.
St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Kaylee’s story and treatment plan will potentially help other children all over the globe.
More prizes for early birds-act now
Get your tickets for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house and other fabulous prizes.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute- designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following them on Twitter (@stjude).
