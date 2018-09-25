Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in the morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 65F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.