Kaiser Permanente doctor recommends flu vaccines for everyone, even healthy children
In this video Kaiser Permanente Pediatrician Shannon Cole discusses the importance of immunizing children annually, and as early as possible, to ensure they have every defense possible against influenza, which results in hospitalizations and deaths every year — even among healthy children.
Shannon Cole, MD attended Emory University School of Medicine, did her residency at Denver Children’s Hospital and worked at Kaiser Permanente in Aurora for three years. After 14 years of private practice pediatrics in Atlanta, she returned to Colorado in 2016 and currently practices at Kaiser Permanente’s Parkside Medical Office at 215 Parkside Drive.
