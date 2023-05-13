Justin Hermes launches new real estate brokerage firm in downtown Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs business just got a little more vibrant, with the addition of The Property Group, Inc. at 305 S. Cascade Avenue!

“I am proud and humbled to be carrying the reputation my family established into the future and am eternally grateful to my father, John, who, as my mentor, taught me everything he knows about the real estate business and served as a role model,” said Hermes. “He emphasized how important it is to give 100% to clients and always do what is right, no matter the outcome. Our No. 1 priority is – and always will be – operating with integrity.”

People need to know what differentiates The Property Group, Inc.

“In addition to helping people purchase and sell real estate like other brokerages, we educate them about how to intently focus on getting a passive income through real estate,” said Hermes. “The average American moves every five to six years, but with a slow and steady investment in real estate rentals that you buy and hold – for 15-20 years – you can build wealth long-term that delivers recurring rental income, long-term property appreciation, and tax benefits.”

The Hermeses were voted Best Realtor by readers of The Gazette in 2016 and 2017 and were named one of America’s Best Realtors by Real Trends, a leading report rating the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms, multiples years, too. They could be considered “fixtures” in and around the Colorado Springs metro area, buying existing homes, selling, renting and managing properties. Clients – whose happiness is a top priority – often include military families transitioning to/from local installations.

“I have built a proven track record over my eight years in real estate. I personally own investment properties, sell 80 to 100 homes a year, and currently manage more than 150 properties,” said Hermes. “My advice? Buy three homes and establish a portfolio. When looking at a home, consider ‘What can this property rent for?’ and ‘What will the long-term appreciation be?’”

Hermes focuses on the local real estate scene on his weekly radio show, “Real Estate Realities with Justin Hermes,” on KRDO NewsRadio 105.5 FM, 1240 AM, 92.5 FM, Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m., and at 1 p.m. Listeners are privy to Hermes’ expertise on managing real estate assets and acquiring investment properties, finding qualified tenants and renting properties, as well as collecting rent and accounting matters for real estate investors. (If you are wondering about anything related to the local real estate scene, the area’s hottest neighborhoods and the state of the economy in Colorado Springs, Hermes has an opinion.)

The Colorado Springs community will remain a priority for the new business as it reaps the rewards of the downtown culture. In years past, the Hermeses have participated in fundraising for veterans, first responders and foster children. They hosted events for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Colorado Springs Police Department, The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office Foundation, Colorado Springs Rescue Mission, and Brad’s Home, for young men eight to 15 years. Philanthropy will continue to be a cornerstone of Hermes’ business; it is another way he can help the Colorado Springs community, along with its friends and neighbors.

“I was enthused to purchase a building to give my company a permanent place in the growing downtown scene, and am so excited to share the news that we are here ... and here to stay!” said Hermes. “I am grateful to the 'we' referenced – longtime team members Stephanie Sawall, who has been by my side throughout my career, and 15-year industry veteran Sheri Boulton, and newcomer Jason Shireman, a retired firefighter – who join me in opening our new office.”