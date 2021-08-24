Is it necessary for you to invest in a crawl space inspection?

Crawl space checks help paint a clear picture of the crawl space by uncovering issues and problems that need attention.
Your crawl space impacts the condition of your home in many ways. When this part of your home falls apart, you will notice a significant change in the comfort levels and the dryness. Floors can feel cold, moisture will get out of hand, the air will get musty, and pests may have a field day.
It’s easy to overlook the crawl space when performing home inspections because it’s often out of sight. However, your crawl space needs to be checked from time to time. Failure to do so could lead to a myriad of problems including structural damage.
What does a crawl space inspection entail?
If you’ve never performed a crawl space inspection, you’re probably wondering what the process entails. Contractors search for potential damages or impending problems within the space, including plumbing issues, foundation settling or shifting, moisture-related damage, mold and mildew, and pest infestation. If not addressed properly, these issues could result in crawl space damage and costly repairs.
Typical inspections start from the exterior. Your repair contractor will check for foundation wall cracks, damaged walls, and other signs of trouble. If you have a concrete slab foundation, they will walk around your home’s perimeter looking for cracks in the slab and brick veneer.
The procedure for examining a home with a beam or pier foundation is quite different from a slab one. If your home has supporting beams or piers, the inspector will get into the crawl space and check whether this area is musty or wet. They will also examine the condition of joists, beams, and piers for structural damage. If the wooden structures are damp or rotten, it’s likely you have a plumbing issue or drainage problem that needs to be fixed.
The crawl space repair contractor will also come into your home and check for interior damage. Specifically, they will look for cracks on the floor, walls, and ceiling then take measurements to determine the extent to which the foundation is out of level. They will also determine whether certain parts are lower than others.
Other things the contractor will look at include stagnant water and damage to electrical wires.
Once the inspection is complete, the contractor will provide you with a clear picture of the crawl space and recommendations. These could include crawl space repairs and various waterproofing solutions. However, not all inspections are ominous. In some cases, the problems are superficial and don’t need serious intervention.
When do I perform a crawl space inspection?
There is no fixed time to perform crawl space checks. You can do it all year round. However, spring and summer are the best times, as there’s plenty of natural light, and the crawl space is much more accessible. If you’re moving to a new home, try to examine its crawl space within the first three months. If you have been living in a home with a crawl space, perform inspections and maintenance twice a year. However, crawl space sumps should be checked frequently to ensure proper operation.
Why would you need a crawl space inspection?
A crawl space inspection will uncover issues affecting the crawl space. A contractor can identify problems that will accelerate with time but would be easy for others to overlook. This way, you can combat these issues before they get out of hand.
Problems originating from the crawl space do affect the rest of your home. Water and moisture in your crawl space can weaken your structural supports, encourage termites and other wood-boring insects, foster mold growth, and increase your heating costs. Without an inspection, you won’t know what’s ailing the crawl space.
Crawl space inspection is also essential when selling a home. Your real estate agent will likely ask you to carry out a home inspection, which includes crawl space checks. They will use the home inspector’s report to determine the selling price of your property. You can also convince buyers, as you will be able to provide them with a timely home inspection report.
Some people wait five years before checking their crawl spaces. Big mistake! Have a professional come and check its condition as soon as possible. Procrastinate too much, and you will end up with a damaged crawl space that’ll cost a pretty penny to fix.
As a homeowner in Colorado, if you urgently need a free crawl space inspection and repair quote, get in touch with the experts at Complete Basement Systems. Our team will check your crawl space and recommend lasting fixes to issues that come up during the inspection.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only