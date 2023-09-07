Immerse yourself in a world of architectural marvels and interior brilliance

Thirty-five extraordinary homes throughout El Paso County will be presented by The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs at the 2023 Parade of Homes from September 8-24. The timeless and innovative event celebrates the versatile local housing market and will showcase remarkable residences that span the spectrum from the mid-$300's to more than $4.4 million.

Communities featured in the 69th Annual Colorado Springs Parade of Homes include Winsome, Banning Lewis Ranch, Mayberry Communities and Wolf Ranch. You will also find 16 exceptional homes artfully nestled throughout Colorado Springs. Together, these homes will provide you with a captivating journey through the region's finest neighborhoods.

It's all in the details

A complimentary plan book, available at any Parade home, offers in-depth insights into each property and the communities they are part of. Additionally, the Colorado Springs Parade of Homes app, available on both the Apple App and Google Play, provides seamless navigation, a "plan my day" feature, and a convenient way to save your favorite ideas.

Fun for the whole family

Admission is $17 for individuals 16 years and older; attendees 15 years and younger can enjoy the Parade for free. Tickets include unlimited access to all the Parade homes during event operating hours. Visit SpringsParade.com to purchase tickets and get more information.

Honoring tradition, embracing innovation

As you explore these architectural masterpieces that feature the latest industry designs, you will have the opportunity to participate in the prestigious People's Choice Awards. Cast your vote for your favorite home in each price category; your voice matters, and builders are eager to learn which homes resonate most with Parade attendees. Plus, every registered ticket holder will be entered to win fantastic prizes -- from a $5,000 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries shopping spree to a home security package from Mountain View Electric Association, and Euro Router with Apple TV from Ting Internet.

Mark your calendars!

Gather your family and friends and celebrate the art of modern living at the 2023 Parade of Homes!

Find out how the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs -- the voice of the homebuilding community and associated trades -- is helping build a better Colorado Springs at cshba.com and hbacares.org.

You can also visit ciccolorado.org to learn about Careers in Construction Colorado, a program that brings construction-based vocational training to high school students across the state of Colorado. Participants in these classes have the opportunity to learn skills, and about careers in the industry.