How to keep seniors safe this holiday season

The number one reason that seniors get hurt during any season? Falls.
Your Mom or Dad might seem to be holding it together when you come home for the holidays. But there ways to make sure they stay safe when you're not in town.
Freezer full of frozen meals
This might mean that your senior family member can't cook for themselves comfortably anymore. If that's the case, they're probably not as mobile as they once were and may find it difficult to keep fresh, healthy foods available. Ken Jenson from Amada Senior Care says that seniors who lose the ability to feed themselves properly or keep their homes as clean as they used to might be sending a warning to their grown children.
"I want these adults to call us because I will help them learn how to get their long term care insurance to pay for a little help for their parents. We can review the situation together and figure out a way Mom and Dad can stay home, where they want to be."
Even if seniors can feed themselves; are comfortable washing and toileting alone; or are convinced they're not a fall risk, their adult children may notice signs that others may miss.
"Falls change things right away—a broken shoulder, hip or femur will drastically reduce the person's abilities to stay alone at their home," Jenson adds. "You'll want to take steps to prevent them before you even think your parents are at risk."
Anything from too many area rugs to exposed cords near the Christmas tree might make for a higher risk.
Memory loss
Each of us has walked into a room and forgotten what we were there for, Jenson said. But people with the early signs of dementia forget crucial details like leaving a pot on the stove to become a fire risk or driving to Walmart and ending up in Denver.
"If you notice serious lapses or even if Mom or Dad asks the same questions over and over, get in with a doctor sooner rather than later. Taking care of these issues right away can save potential tragedy later on," Jenson said.
Insurance woes
If Mom is 93 and taking care of Dad, who is 95, she is doing the best she can, but she still deserves a break.
"We have had senior couples who initially resist a home caregiver plan—then they become so much happier in no time! They're given some breathing room, and can take time to take care of themselves. Our caregivers can really take the heat off seniors who are caring for their health-impacted spouse. And most are not aware that their long term care insurance will cover these needs," Jenson said.
Jenson reports sad situations where Mom's death caused the policy to lapse—thousands of dollars of unused care paid into over decades. One couple on a fixed income ended up contracting for support services and paying those out of pocket, only because they did not know they were covered under their LTC insurance.
"Once I coach families, usually the eldest daughter in the family, about the options Mom and Dad have, they're so relieved! I think it's one of the best things about our work. The ability we have to educate and empower people to gain a better quality of life and peace of mind," Jenson said.
Above all, Jenson said-don't cancel your policy, even if rates are going up, without talking to someone in the home care business. Jenson said: "I will never pressure you to contract with Amada—I only want seniors to have options and for insurance policies to provide help and hope—the very reason they exist in the first place."
Caregivers vetted rigorously
You've come to visit for Christmas but can't leave your life three states away to come more than a few times a year. Mom or Dad deserve to have people in their home, making it safe for them to stay there as long as they would like to stay. Jenson conducts strict background checks while vetting caregivers—more than other senior care companies in the area. Amada broadens their investigation to national searches and DMV records to make sure the individual helping your family is of the absolute highest character.
"We take care of our caregivers because they're great people doing great things. I just paid $100 per every year on staff to caregivers as bonuses. Believe me, I happily gave out $500, $700 and other individual bonuses totaling multiple thousands of dollars. They're worth every penny for the job they do—we would be out of business if we couldn't attract and retain the best caregivers. Amada has the best—I'm perfectly comfortable asserting that," Jenson said.
