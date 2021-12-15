How Safe is Bitcoin's Future?

You've read many articles telling you that Bitcoin is an excellent investment. However, you're worried about the future of this digital asset. Naturally, nobody wants to invest in an asset with an uncertain future. Consequently, you've decided to research more online, primarily what lies ahead for this virtual currency.
So far, Bitcoin's future seems bright. That's because several countries, including nations in the European Union and the U.S, are taking steps to allow its use under the tax and financial laws. Also, some countries have unclear regulations regarding Bitcoin. However, these jurisdictions have not banned Bitcoin outright. Instead, they are implementing measures for limiting Bitcoin's use because of issues like its potential use in illegal transactions, money laundering, and price volatility.
However, Bitcoin has led to new business opportunities. For instance, crypto trading platforms like https://bitql.cloud/ have emerged to allow people to buy and sell this virtual currency. Companies like Overstock, PayPal, and Microsoft have also started taking Bitcoin payments. Thus, Bitcoin use is becoming increasingly popular, especially among the tech-savvy generations.
Perhaps more people and companies are taking Bitcoin payments due to low transaction costs and efficiency. Also, Bitcoin eliminates chargeback risks and the need to disclose personal information like address and name. Thus, Bitcoin reduces the identity theft risk while increasing privacy.
Safety Concerns about Bitcoin's Future
Recently, China started a crackdown on Bitcoin mining, jolting the crypto trading prices of virtually all cryptocurrencies. Many people raised concerns on whether the crackdown would have long-term adverse effects on Bitcoin. Nevertheless, this crackdown didn't have a significant impact on Bitcoin.
Even before this move by the Chinese government, Bitcoin was a volatile asset. Massive and uncertain dips characterize the prices of this virtual asset. But what would happen if other countries decided to make a similar move?
Experts believe that Bitcoin can't suffer severe damage even if several countries decide to crackdown the cryptocurrency's mining and trading. Satoshi Nakamoto designed Bitcoin as a decentralized virtual currency, meaning no central authority or government can control, manipulate or regulate it. Even if a country bans its citizens from mining Bitcoin, those in other countries will continue. That's because the world has many people that are confident in this virtual currency.
Another concern is about Bitcoin and energy consumption. Some environmentalists argue that Bitcoin mining is not sustainable because it consumes a lot of energy. Nevertheless, Bitcoin enthusiasts believe that mining operations' decentralization and miners will eventually use clean energy sources.
Possible Effects
Bitcoin traders and investors know that governments are likely to respond to the growing Bitcoin's popularity by implementing restrictive or even punitive measures. Thus, many crypto investors anticipate some uncertainty because of government policies. Therefore, government response will affect Bitcoin's future because risk and finance are interconnected. However, they expect the impact not to be that significant because Bitcoin creators anticipated reactions similar to the Chinese government's.
What's more, some economists believe that Bitcoin's value will eventually stabilize as the cryptocurrency find its basis. Bitcoin's adherents hold the libertarian worldview of shielding money from the governments' and central banks' preying eyes. Therefore, these cryptocurrency loyalists won't allow temporary setbacks to sway them. Instead, they continue supporting Bitcoin and using it in different applications.
Final Thoughts
Bitcoin is unlikely to go anywhere despite the challenges it faces. So far, this virtual currency has overcome many hurdles to become the most prominent cryptocurrency in the world. Also, Bitcoin's usage and adoption have increased rapidly over the years. Countries like El Salvador are in the process of making Bitcoin their legal tender. Thus, Bitcoin seems to have a bright future as more people embrace it.
