How Revel Province is attracting seniors seeking an independent, resort lifestyle centered on personal choice

Imagine living in a brand-new home where your time spent on the constant “fix it” jobs around the house is replaced by resort-inspired amenities – an art and creative studio, a fine dining restaurant, an infinity pool, a relaxing spa, and more. Picture a destination where you can sip on your favorite brews at the pub while laughing with friends, relax poolside with your nose in a book all afternoon or watch your favorite movie at the theater steps away from your front door.
A destination with luxury resort-inspired amenities
At Revel Province, seniors are discovering a new sense of freedom and choice with a variety of amenities, activities and choices to live how they want. A new brand of independent living communities designed by those with decades of hospitality experience, Revel was conjured out of a desire for breaking the mold of senior living. Why not make your new home a destination that offers hotel-inspired services and plenty of fun amenities, yet treats you like family?
Founded on four pillars of wellness, Revel offers ways to stay engaged physically, socially, spiritually and intellectually. Revel strives to provide a welcoming place that you can call home, and one that fosters genuine connections, supports your lifestyle goals and respects your independence.
As active seniors age, Revel is providing them with destinations to call home where they can continue learning, growing and doing – whether it’s taking a Tai Chi class on the latest fitness technology like The Mirror, joining a book club with fellow Revel residents, or learning to paint watercolors in the creative studio because, after all, it’s one of those hobbies that’s always been on your list to try.
And for a day of feeling pampered, residents can head to the onsite spa for a personalized treatment or the full-service salon for hairstyling, manicures or pedicure services. Every convenience is thoughtfully considered at Revel Province, with all your needs in one destination.
Delicious dining at the heart of it all
Revel Province has a modern American restaurant called Ovation, specializing in fresh flavors and made-to order dishes. Even the salad dressings are made from scratch. Enjoy menu items like Truffle Fries, Seared Salmon, Chicken Milanese, or Mason Jar Cheesecake. Revel’s culinary experts provide chef-driven experiences, culinary competitions, seasonal menus and flexible dining programs. For happy hours or spirited celebrations, The Social Club is a pub that offers the perfect signature cocktails or pub classics with a twist. Whether you’re craving a savory bite like Short Rib Sliders or want a refreshing choice like Shrimp Avocado Salad, the pub has all the right choices to make your social gathering delicious.
Modern homes designed for convenience
The apartments at Revel Province offer spacious floor plans, ranging in size from studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom designs. Featuring modern plank flooring, full gourmet kitchens, oversized windows, custom walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios, each home is maximized to seamlessly fit your daily lifestyle. And to keep your home looking bright, Revel’s monthly leasing prices are inclusive of housekeeping – not to mention meals, transportation, and utilities – leaving you more time to enjoy what matters most.
A community of flexibility and friendship
When you’re focused on finding a home with health, happiness and an enriching lifestyle, Revel Province offers practical flexibility and a sense of community for budding friendships. Community residents at Revel are a generation of doers, movers and shakers – if you’re an active outdoor enthusiast who enjoys a daily bike ride, a talented green thumb who loves gardening, a curious mind wanting to learn a new language, a hands-on wood shopper who likes making new things, or a retired teacher wanting to give back to students through a local volunteer effort, Revel was built for you.
To learn more about Revel Province, or schedule a tour, call 719-394-9938 or visit RevelProvince.com.
