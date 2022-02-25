How a Small Business Can Start Taking Bitcoin Payments

Do you want to start taking Bitcoin payments in your small business? If so, here’s how your small enterprise can start accepting crypto payments.
The number of small businesses that accept crypto payments continues to increase. If your enterprise is yet to start, you may consider incorporating Bitcoin in your check-out options. That way, your small business will keep pace with its competitors.
Bitcoin is complex for some people. Ideally, this cryptocurrency represents innovation, and not everybody understands how it works. However, the growing adoption of this digital currency by large tech companies and payment processors like PayPal is a crucial motivator for small businesses to embrace it.
Taking Bitcoin payments is more than a survival tactic for a small business; it is a way to boost business efficiency. Some of the ways adopting Bitcoin could benefit your startup include:
- Attracting new tech-savvy customers.
- Promoting security with Bitcoin’s decentralization.
- Ensuring faster payments.
- Lowering payment transaction fees.
- Eliminating chargeback fees that reduce business profits.
Nevertheless, Bitcoin payments have their drawbacks. For instance, accepting Bitcoin payments may expose your business to cyber-attacks. Also, this virtual currency’s volatility could leave your small enterprise with losses. You can minimize such risks by taking the right approach when taking Bitcoin payments.
Steps for Accepting Bitcoin in Your Small Business
If you already trade Bitcoin on platforms like bitcoin up, you will not have a hard time taking crypto payments in your startup. Ideally, accepting Bitcoin payments should be straightforward if you follow these steps.
- Set up a Bitcoin Wallet: You already know that you require a crypto wallet to take Bitcoin payments, so set up a crypto wallet to start taking Bitcoins. A digital wallet is like a bank account that allows you to receive and send digital money. You can use a Bitcoin or a multi-crypto wallet if you wish to take other cryptocurrencies. Consider affordability, supported cryptocurrencies, safety and integration with other applications to pick the best crypto wallet for your small business.
- Integrate Bitcoin payments on your business website: Integrate this payment option into your business site after setting up a Bitcoin wallet. If your enterprise runs on a platform like Shopify, you can install a plugin that allows you to set up Bitcoin payment processing. Alternatively, create a Bitcoin payment gateway. Depending on your crypto-processor, you can use different methods, including invoices and payment buttons.
- Cushion your business against Bitcoin drawbacks: You want to maintain the value and safety of your Bitcoin when taking payments in this digital currency. Therefore, establish a mechanism for converting Bitcoins into cash to lower the risks of losing profits to Bitcoin’s volatility. For instance, you can use a payment processor like BitPay to convert your Bitcoins into fiat money automatically. That way, you can eliminate the volatility issue that may lower your cryptocurrency’s value. Also, you can avoid direct contact with Bitcoin. To do this, you can allow customers to pay through PayPal or any other payment processor that takes Bitcoins.
Vital Considerations for Small Businesses before Taking Bitcoin Payments
Not every customer is familiar with Bitcoin. Therefore, consider telling your prospects and customers that you accept Bitcoin payments. Also, familiarize yourself with this digital currency to educate customers that may request more details.
Additionally, choose the suitable Bitcoin payment processor or platform for converting your digital tokens into cash. For instance, pick a venue with low processing fees. Also, use a platform that allows you to convert Bitcoin into cash faster to avoid losing money to Bitcoin’s volatility.
Finally, research the laws that regulate cryptocurrencies in your country. Some governments do not allow their citizens to deal with this cryptocurrency. You need to understand your country’s laws about Bitcoin to avoid legal problems.
